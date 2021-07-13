Yellen Urges Development Banks To Stop Fossil Fuel Funding

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.30 +1.20 +1.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 76.46 +1.30 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.694 -0.055 -1.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.184 +0.034 +1.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.038 +1.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.10 -0.51 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.038 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 14 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 14 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 14 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 14 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.27 -0.45 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 60.95 -0.81 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 73.10 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.60 -0.66 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 70.65 -0.56 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.50 -0.61 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 68.70 -0.46 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.05 +1.16 +1.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.19 -0.46 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 21 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

IEA: Global Refining Throughput To Jump This Summer

UBS: Oil Demand To Return To Pre-Covid Levels By Q1 2022

UBS: Oil Demand To Return To Pre-Covid Levels By Q1 2022

Crude oil demand will rebound…

The Real Reason OPEC Talks Broke Down

The Real Reason OPEC Talks Broke Down

Saudi Arabia and the UAE…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Yellen Urges Development Banks To Stop Fossil Fuel Funding

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 13, 2021, 9:31 AM CDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is prepared to gather together the heads of development banks to persuade them to stop fossil fuel project funding, according to Bloomberg.

The Treasury Secretary intends to “articulate our expectations that the MDBs align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement and net-zero goals as urgently as possible,” according to a written speech she is set to deliver at a climate conference in Italy.

The speech, soon to be delivered, follows just days behind a similar message that the financial community received at the G20, where financial leaders for the first time every acknowledged that carbon pricing was at least a potential tool in addressing climate change.

While Bloomberg notes that while development banks have never been responsible for the big bucks behind most fossil fuel projects, those funds are largely seen as a stepping stone for the projects to secure hefty commercial funding.

Since the pandemic began, development banks have thrown just $3 billion into oil and nat gas, with $0 going towards coal projects for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, development banks have funded $12 billion in clean energy projects.

But it is precisely these natural gas projects that will allow many countries to quickly and efficiently transition away from coal.

Prior to her appointment as Treasury Secretary, Yellen was criticized for her fossil fuel stock holdings. The Secretary vowed to divest her holdings in all fossil fuel companies as well as any companies that support fossil fuels.

Nevertheless, even before her time as Treasury Secretary and the chairman of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), Yellen has been a staunch supporter of the environment and highly critical of the role fossil fuels have played in greenhouse gas emissions.

The FSOC is tasked with identifying risks to the financial stability of the United States, among other things. In May, Yellen said that the FSOC will work to improve climate-related financial disclosures and other sources of data to better measure potential exposures to climate-related financial risks, adding that it is her primary tool in assessing climate change risks and coming up with policies that will promote the transition to a low-carbon economy.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

Next Post

Shipping Firms Look To Prevent Illicit Ship-To-Ship Oil Transfers

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com