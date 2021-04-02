Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours SellBuy 61.45 +2.29 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours SellBuy 64.86 +2.12 +3.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours SellBuy 2.639 +0.031 +1.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 hours SellBuy 1.832 +0.062 +3.49%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 61.70 +2.29 +3.85%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.022 +0.063 +3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 61.48 -1.93 -3.04%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.10 -1.64 -2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 58.50 -1.37 -2.29%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.98 +1.87 +2.96%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 61.19 -1.60 -2.55%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 61.54 -1.26 -2.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 62.09 -1.26 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.50 +2.58 +5.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 48.86 -1.84 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 57.01 -1.29 -2.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 55.36 -1.39 -2.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 56.41 -1.39 -2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 59.91 -2.74 -4.37%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 55.66 -1.39 -2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.56 +2.22 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +2.25 +4.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 63.07 -1.04 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.40 +2.29 +4.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.35 +2.29 +4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +2.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +2.25 +4.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.79 +2.29 +3.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 26 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 20 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 5 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 day Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 18 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 23 hours The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor

Breaking News:

Mozambique Says Total’s LNG Project Is Safe From Militants

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru suffered more than most…

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil

President Biden's $2 trillion economic…

Energy Billionaires Became $51 Billion Richer From 2021 Oil Rally

Energy Billionaires Became $51 Billion Richer From 2021 Oil Rally

The world’s oil billionaires became…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Giant Pioneer Buys Texas Oil Company For $6.4 Billion

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 02, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Pioneer Natural Resources has inked a deal to acquire energy independent DoublePoint Energy for a consideration of $6.4 billion, including the assumption of some $900 million in debt, Pioneer said in a press release.

The rest of the price will be made up of $1 billion in cash and 27.2 million Pioneer shares.

This is the second large acquisition for Pioneer, which late last year struck a deal to buy Parsley Energy for nearly $8 billion.

“DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high-quality footprint in the Midland Basin, comprised of tier-one acreage adjacent to Pioneer’s leading position,” said the chief executive of Pioneer, Scott D. Sheffield. “We are pleased with their decision to become long-term partners with Pioneer in a transaction that will complement our unmatched position in the core of the Permian Basin.”

Pioneer also said that the newly acquired assets will boost its net acreage to over 1 million acres without exposure to federal lands. This latter part has become essential for oil and gas drillers in the United States after the Biden administration targeted federal land oil and gas drilling as a means of curbing the activity of the industry.

Production from the newly acquired acreage, Pioneer said, could reach 100,000 bpd in the second quarter of this year.

The deal is the latest indication that the U.S. shale industry is recovering, slowly but steadily. Consolidation has been a big part of that recovery process, with several large deals made last year during the height of the price crisis prompted by the pandemic.

The latest forecasts for the industry are upbeat. The EIA expects production growth in the Permian to return this month, while the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey found that shale drillers were once again willing to spend on production growth.

Total U.S. production is still far off pre-pandemic heights of 13 million bpd, but it is climbing. The latest weekly data from EIA shows production of 11.1 million bpd for the week to March 26. That was up by 100,000 bpd from the previous week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Could Reduce Dividend

Next Post

What Really Happened At The OPEC Meeting?
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year

Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year
Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers

Canada’s Oil Crisis Could Hurt U.S. Consumers
Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?

Will The World’s Newest Oil Benchmark Be A Success?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com