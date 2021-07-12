Private Investors Shun India’s Coal Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.25 -0.31 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 75.34 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.756 +0.082 +2.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.156 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.283 +0.005 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 72.10 -0.51 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.283 +0.005 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 13 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 13 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 13 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.27 -0.45 -0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.76 +1.77 +2.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 73.56 +1.62 +2.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 74.96 +1.62 +2.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.26 +1.62 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.21 +1.62 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 73.11 +1.62 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 69.16 +1.62 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.05 +1.16 +1.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.65 +1.62 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 10 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

Gas prices at the pump…

Russia Threatens Military Response To U.S. Navy Drills In The Black Sea

Russia Threatens Military Response To U.S. Navy Drills In The Black Sea

Tensions in the Black Sea…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Private Investors Shun India’s Coal Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

India’s Coal Ministry has received bids from private investors for just 19 out of the 67 coal mines it had put up for an auction to private investors, the ministry of one of the world’s largest coal consumers has said.

India, which continues to plan future coal capacity despite the global push against the dirtiest fossil fuel, received a total of 34 bids for 19 coal mines, including 10 fully explored and nine partially explored mines, the ministry added. Of the 19 mines that attracted interest, four are coking coal mines, and the other 15 are non-coking coal mines. Eight coal mines attracted two or more bids, according to India’s Coal Ministry. 

The bids will now be further evaluated, and shortlisted bidders will be invited to take part in the auction.

Only Indian private miners participated in the auction, including a unit of Adani Power, the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The lack of bidders from outside India underscores the challenges the country faces in attracting foreign investors in a sector that is increasingly pushed to the sidelines by environmental issues and net-zero pledges in many economies.

India, however, is not part of the dozens of nations that have already vowed to work to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or, in China’s case, by 2060.

One of the world’s largest carbon dioxide emitters, India, could add more coal-fired electricity generation capacity despite the global push for clean power sources.

India could still need new coal capacity in the coming years to balance more renewable energy sources, also because coal is still the cheapest source of generation, according to a draft new strategy, National Electricity Policy (NEP) 2021, which Reuters saw in April.

A month earlier, state miner Coal India approved in March as many as 32 new coal mining projects worth a total investment of US$6.4 billion, as one of the world’s largest coal consumers looks to reduce reliance on imports as its coal demand continues to grow.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Executives Dominate Houston’s Highest Earners List

Next Post

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com