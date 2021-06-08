U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.01 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.126 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.133 -0.002 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.98 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.78 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.26 -0.38 -0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.68 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.98 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.17 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 50 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Putin Says That First Line Of Nord Stream 2 Is Now Complete

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

Russia Expands Its Influence In Major Iraqi Oil Fields

Russia Expands Its Influence In Major Iraqi Oil Fields

With its control over northern…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 08, 2021, 1:30 PM CDT

As the CEO of Colonial Pipeline testifies before the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday about last month’s ransomware attack on the major fuel pipeline to the U.S. East Coast, legislators, and government officials have started to air the idea of making ransom payments illegal in some cases.

Colonial Pipeline’s chief executive Joseph Blount is appearing before Congress this week to testify, a month after the pipeline operator had to shut down operations for five days, which led to gasoline shortages and a spike in prices.

Roughly two weeks after the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline’s computer systems by DarkSide, a suspected Russian group of hackers, Blount told The Wall Street Journal that the pipeline operator paid $4.4 million in ransom to the attackers.

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice said that it had recovered and seized $2.3 million in bitcoin of that ransom.

“Today’s announcements also demonstrate the value of early notification to law enforcement; we thank Colonial Pipeline for quickly notifying the FBI when they learned that they were targeted by DarkSide,” the DoJ said in a statement.

Although the FBI discourages ransom payments because they “are the fuel that propels the digital extortion engine,” as the DoJ said on Monday, in some cases, companies pay the money because they don’t know how seriously their systems have been breached.

A ban on ransomware payments could leave some energy companies in an impossible position and without recourse if their systems are breached.

Colonial Pipeline’s Blount said he didn’t make the decision to pay the ransom to DarkSide lightly.

Related: How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

“I will admit that I wasn’t comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this,” he told the Journal last month. “But it was the right thing to do for the country,” Blount added.

In the wake of the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, cybersecurity has been a hot topic in Washington.

This weekend, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said there are malign cyber actors capable of shutting down the U.S. power grid or parts of it, and added that companies paying ransomware only exacerbates the cyberattack problem, and no one should be paying ransomware.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

Next Post

Will Iraq’s $40 Billion Bet On Nuclear Power Solve Its Energy Crisis?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com