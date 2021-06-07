Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

Russia’s LNG Boom Hinges On Foreign Tech

Russia’s LNG Boom Hinges On Foreign Tech

Russia has presented a highly…

Activist Investor Wins Third Exxon Board Seat

Activist Investor Wins Third Exxon Board Seat

Activist investor hedge fund Engine…

How Aramco Plans To Cover Its Unsustainable Dividend

How Aramco Plans To Cover Its Unsustainable Dividend

After a less-than-successful IPO, Aramco…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Secretary Warns Cyberattack Could Shut Down U.S. Power Grid

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
There are malign cyber actors capable of shutting down the U.S. power grid or parts of it, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said this weekend, calling for increased public-private cooperation in fending off cyberattacks.

“I think that there are very malign actors who are trying,” Secretary Granholm said on CNN and NBC on Sunday. “Even as we speak, there are thousands of attacks on all aspects of the energy sector and the private sector generally,” she added.

When asked if American adversaries have the capability now of shutting down the U.S. power grid, Secretary Granholm said: “Yes, they do.” 

“Everyone needs to wake up and up their game in terms of protecting themselves, but also telling the federal government if they are target of attacks,” she told NBC.

Secretary Granholm also said that companies paying ransomware only exacerbates the cyberattack problem, and no one should be paying ransomware.

Last month, a ransomware attack on the computer network of the key fuel pipeline for the U.S. East Coast, Colonial Pipeline, forced the pipeline operator to shut it down for five days. The cyberattack and the subsequent shut down the main pipeline for the Eastern Seaboard resulted in fuel shortages, a run to gas stations, and a spike in gasoline prices. As of May 13, the U.S. national average price of regular gasoline had jumped to $3.028 per gallon, topping the $3 mark for the first time since 2014.

Even days after the pipeline resumed operations, gasoline shortages continued to persist. Two weeks after the cyberattack, drivers in parts of the Southeast were still finding it hard to locate gasoline. According to GasBuddy, as of May 20, around 30 percent of all retail gas stations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia were out of gasoline. Virginia and Tennessee were also experiencing significant outages.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

