Will Iraq’s $40 Billion Bet On Nuclear Power Solve Its Energy Crisis?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.04 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.126 -0.002 -0.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.218 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 69.30 -0.68 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 70.28 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 66.67 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 72.26 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 70.62 +0.64 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Could Gamma-Ray Bursts Give Us Unlimited Energy?

Could Gamma-Ray Bursts Give Us Unlimited Energy?

Gamma-ray bursts are the most…

Can Australia Satisfy Tesla’s Appetite For Battery Metals?

Can Australia Satisfy Tesla’s Appetite For Battery Metals?

Tesla is looking to purchase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Will Iraq’s $40 Billion Bet On Nuclear Power Solve Its Energy Crisis?

By Michael Kern - Jun 08, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

Iraq is in the process of developing a US$40-billion plan to build nuclear reactors as OPEC’s second-largest producer looks to end continual power outages amid a shortage of electricity supply, Kamal Hussain Latif, chairman of the Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority, told Bloomberg in an interview.

Iraq has been suffering shortages of electricity supply since 2003, and those have led in recent years to protests where people have tried to enter oilfields to demand an end to the power outages. Electricity demand is exceeding supply now, and the gap is expected to widen further as demand grows if Iraq fails to resolve its power problem.

Iraq even imports electricity and natural gas for electricity from neighboring Iran, for which it has received U.S. waivers to deal with Iran’s energy sector even under the American sanctions on Tehran.

Expecting demand to continue to grow, Iraq is now considering the construction of eight nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 11 gigawatts (GW) this decade, Latif told Bloomberg.

Iraq has held talks with Russia’s Rosatom and Korea’s Kepco about possible cooperation.

Related: How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

Earlier this year, Latif told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the country was in discussions with Russia, France, and the United States about the potential construction of three nuclear reactors.

“We have several forecasts that show that without nuclear power by 2030, we will be in big trouble,” Latif told Bloomberg this week.

Iraq also plans to build solar farms that would provide around 11 GW of electricity by the end of the 2020s. 

The first contract for a nuclear power plant could be signed over the next year, Latif told Bloomberg.

Currently, only the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has an operating nuclear power plant in the Arab world, after starting up Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi last summer.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal

Next Post

U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com