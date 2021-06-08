How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.05 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 72.22 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.127 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.219 +0.000 +0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.219 +0.000 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.98 -0.09 -0.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.78 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.26 -0.38 -0.57%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.68 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 69.98 -0.21 -0.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.17 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.17 -0.22 -0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.33 -0.39 -0.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 68.23 -0.39 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 69.63 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 64.63 -0.39 -0.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 62.33 -0.39 -0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 64.78 -0.39 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 67.48 -0.39 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 62.23 -0.39 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 45 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb As API Report Adds To Bullish Sentiment

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Softer current physical crude demand…

This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

This Million-Barrel Oil Tanker Is A Ticking Time Bomb

The situation at the ghost…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

How An Oil Pipeline Hack Sent Bitcoin Prices Tumbling

By Josh Owens - Jun 08, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

Bitcoin slid more than 10% on Tuesday as news of an FBI seizure of Bitcoin funds circulated on social media, exposing a potential security breach in the world’s most “secure” form of payment.

Bitcoin slid to $31,662 on Tuesday morning after the U.S. Department of Justice said the FBI had seized $2.3 million in Bitcoin from the ransomware attackers that had taken control of a computer network at Colonial Pipeline—the largest oil and gas pipeline in the United States.

Colonial Pipeline had paid the ransomware attackers known as DarkSide just a day after the attack. The amount of the payment was 75 bitcoin, of which 63.7 bitcoin were recovered.

This is a win for the U.S. government and U.S. critical infrastructure as justice was as least partially served. But the seizure has turned more than a few heads in the Bitcoin world.

A newly formed federal task force known as the Digital Extortion Task Force carried out the successful operation, allegedly accessing the private encryption key—or password—for one of the hacker’s bitcoin wallets. It remains unclear how the task force was able to get that key. It has been suggested that the feds, with a warrant, found it by combing through the hackers’ emails.

But the fear is that the feds might have gotten some assistance from Bitcoin or from the currency exchange holding the funds, either through cooperation or through a subpoena. It’s also possible that the task force was able to hack the hackers.

Whether true or untrue, the fear that Bitcoin may have played any type of role in recovering the funds seems to have spooked traders that have banked—quite literally—on the currency’s foolproof security.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Stock Jumps As It Claws Back Chinese Market Share

Next Post

U.S. Government Considers Making Ransom Payments Illegal

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com