Trump Prepares For Another Key Tariff Decision

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.04 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.27 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.642 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 19 hours 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
Urals 2 days 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.22 -0.42 -0.83%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.642 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 2 days 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 2 days 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.28 +0.82 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.46 -0.38 -1.06%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 50.86 -0.38 -0.74%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 57.26 -0.38 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.21 -0.38 -0.68%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.11 -0.38 -0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 61 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 -0.38 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 39 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 8 hours The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 52 mins Offshore SE Asia: Offshore OFS Could Get Major Boost in SE Asia
  • 1 hour Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 9 hours CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 9 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 21 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 21 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 21 hours Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom

Breaking News:

Trump Prepares For Another Key Tariff Decision

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

The 10 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Jobs

Despite recent cost cuts and…

The Renewable Solution To One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

The Renewable Solution To One Of The World’s Dirtiest Industries

As global pressure to go…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trump Prepares For Another Key Tariff Decision

By ZeroHedge - Nov 12, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Trump Tariff Decision

After months of threats, the deadline for the White House to impose new tariffs on cars and auto parts manufactured in the EU is fast approaching. And according to Bloomberg, the Trump Administration will - for now, at least - opt to maintain the status quo.

This isn't a surprise: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this month, signaled that a postponement was likely.

"Our hope is that the negotiations we’ve been having with individual companies about their capital investment plans will bear enough fruit that it may not be necessary to put the 232 fully into effect, may not even be necessary to put it partly in effect," Ross said, referencing the national-security investigation under Section 232 of a 1962 trade law.

"We’ve had very good conversations with our European friends, with our Japanese friends, with our Korean friends, and those are the major auto-producing sectors," Ross said in Bangkok, where he’s attending a regional summit. South Korea was earlier exempted from any future tariffs because it renegotiated the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, or KORUS, last year.

Ross isn't the only one who plugged into the negotiations: Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung that he expected the White House to delay the tariffs. And before that, back in September, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told BBG that she hoped Trump would extend the deadline.

Back in May, Trump gave his administration six months to decide whether it should impose new tariffs on EU auto imports for national security reasons. Fortunately, nothing is stopping him from punting, allowing the Trump Administration to use the tariffs as leverage against the EU, without the risk of doing any more harm to global trade. Trump is expected to extend the deadline once again, most likely by another six months.

The new tariffs would likely decimate US sales of cars and car parts made in the EU. Slapping a 25 percent levy on foreign cars would add 10,000 euros (US$11,000) to the sticker price of EU vehicles imported into the US, according to the European Commission.

Related: Why Qatar Is Better Off Without OPEC

Last year, Trump infuriated European leaders by declaring American imports of steel and aluminum a security threat and imposing tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on shipments from around the world, including the EU. Trump’s tariffs on the EU were a point of significant controversy and prompted the bloc to retaliate with tariffs on American goods such as Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. Jeans, and bourbon whiskey.

And next time, the bloc has threatened tariffs on a much wider array of US imports to the EU. The 28-country bloc has argued that it doesn't pose a threat to US national security and shouldn’t be targets of American tariffs.

Washington has already hit the EU with duties on its steel and aluminum exports using the same national-security justification (the administration staunchly refused to exempt the EU from the steel and aluminum tariffs, though imports from the bloc are relatively insignificant. Every year, car imports from the EU are worth roughly 10x the steel and aluminum trade.

Imposing new tariffs on cars wouldn't just be a nuisance - it would be a declaration of war, seriously impacting the American relationship with the EU.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Another Major Miner Turns Its Back On Coal

Next Post

Another Major Miner Turns Its Back On Coal

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com