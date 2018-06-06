Trump’s Tariffs On EU Are Great News For Russia

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.03 +0.30 +0.46%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.75 +0.39 +0.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.900 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 7 hours 68.80 -0.36 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
Urals 24 hours 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.900 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 73.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Murban 24 hours 76.28 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 69.17 +0.31 +0.45%
Basra Light 24 hours 73.71 -0.09 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 73.51 +0.57 +0.78%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Girassol 24 hours 73.71 +0.31 +0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.52 +5.77 +14.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.52 -1.13 -1.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.52 +0.77 +1.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.82 +1.07 +1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.02 +0.77 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.52 +0.77 +1.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.52 +2.77 +5.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Giddings 24 hours 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.95 -0.94 -1.29%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 58.68 -0.79 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 61.18 -0.79 -1.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.78 +0.77 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 minutes Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 11 mins Oil prices going down
  • 7 hours New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 3 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 6 hours A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 4 hours Elon Musk Wins Vote of Confidence From Tesla Shareholders
  • 58 mins Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 3 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 27 mins Every Spark-Ignited Internal Combustion Engine Ever Produced Has Been Damaged By Gasoline
  • 11 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump
  • 11 hours Venezuela can't meet promised June oil volumes.
  • 12 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 12 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 6 hours Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 3 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 2 mins US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,
  • 29 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Prices Boost Hiring At Houston Energy Companies

Alt Text

Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas Dilemma

Turkmenistan’s ambitious TAPI pipeline project…

Alt Text

Russia Just Won Big In The European Gas War

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom just…

Alt Text

Is A Natural Gas Pipeline Between Alaska And China Realistic?

Alaska is continuing to pursue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump’s Tariffs On EU Are Great News For Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT gas storage

The trade relations between the U.S. and the European Union took a turn for the worse last week, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the EU.

While these trade tariffs are deteriorating the relations between the United States and its European allies, trade in one particular energy commodity—natural gas—between the EU and Russia is strong, and Vladimir Putin and Russia’s gas giant Gazprom aim to boost (even more) energy trade with the EU.

The U.S. alienation of EU allies on trade is a welcome boost for Russia-EU energy ties, some analysts say.

“Trump is forcing the Europeans closer to the Russians,” Stefan Meister, Russia expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “This is playing right into Putin’s hands.”

Responding to the U.S. tariffs, the EU said that “this is protectionism, pure and simple.”

“The US now leaves us with no choice but to proceed with a WTO dispute settlement case and with the imposition of additional duties on a number of imports from the US,” President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.

While the EU and the U.S. are in a trade dispute over steel and aluminum and potential EU tariffs on American bourbon, motorcycles, or cranberries, Russia’s Gazprom—which already supplies around one-third of Europe’s gas—is selling record amounts of natural gas to Europe. The Russian gas giant has also just settled a seven-year-long antitrust dispute with the EU without a fine, after Gazprom agreed to change market behavior and ensure competitive gas prices in Central and Eastern Europe. Related: Will Saudi Arabia Listen To U.S. Demands For More Oil?

In addition, the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to twin the existing Nord Stream pipeline is also making progress despite the U.S. threatening sanctions on the companies involved in the project.

For Russia, Nord Stream 2 not only boosts its gas supplies to the EU, but also bypasses the Ukrainian transit route. For the Baltic states and Poland, as well as the EU institutions, the project undermines the diversification of supplies as it would only tighten Russia’s gas grip over Europe. For the U.S., Nord Stream 2 is a security concern, and sanctions on companies involved in the project—apart from Gazprom those include European companies ENGIE, OMV, Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall—are not off the table.

U.S. officials are considering other ways to block Nord Stream 2, but some key officials think that sanctions could be an increasingly likely option, Foreign Policy magazine reported last week, quoting three sources familiar with the matter.

Full sanctions threatening to prevent say, Shell, from doing business in the U.S. could be fatal to its participation in Nord Stream 2.

Meanwhile, Nord Stream 2 has received all necessary permits in Germany and Finland, with Denmark and Sweden yet to decide on permits, and Nord Stream 2 began in mid-May offshore preparatory pipelay works in Germany.

At the same time, Gazprom is exporting record volumes of natural gas to European countries. Between January and May, Gazprom’s exports increased by 5.8 percent compared to the previous record sales for the same period last year, the Russian company said last week. Related: The Soccer Player Saving Egypt’s Energy Sector

Russia, via its exclusive gas export company Gazprom, boosted deliveries in the winter, one of the coldest winters in Europe in the past decade, and continues to ship higher volumes even after the winter, as gas importing countries replenish gas storage supplies that had been drained amid the cold snaps.

These days, Russia is celebrating 50 years of “reliable supplies” of gas to Austria.

“In the past 50 years, we have received reliable gas supplies from Russia and have been able to provide our industrial and household customers with high-quality natural gas without interruption. This is a good base for expanding the partnership with Gazprom in the long term,” Rainer Seele, Chairman of the Executive Board of Austria’s OMV, said in a Gazprom press statement.

While the EU and the U.S. bicker over tariffs, Russia is boosting its gas trade with Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is A Natural Gas Pipeline Between Alaska And China Realistic?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent
Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

 Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

 Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com