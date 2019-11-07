Why Oil Companies Aren't Evil

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.85 +0.50 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +0.33 +0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Mars US 22 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.17 -0.95 -1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 2 days 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.67 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.50 -0.88 -2.49%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 69 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.00 -0.88 -1.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.25 -0.88 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.00 -0.88 -1.60%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.10 -0.88 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 56 days 66.03 +0.74 +1.13%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -1.00 -2.11%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.93 -0.88 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour BLOWOUT Official release, Scary the lack of Fundamentals Ignored
  • 3 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 1 hour BABA Next, Probably
  • 1 hour China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 1 hour Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 11 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 5 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 10 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 23 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 10 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

The Real Reason Big Oil Bailed On Brazil

Alt Text

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Back

Drillers on the Norwegian Continental…

Alt Text

Why Qatar Is Better Off Without OPEC

Qatar’s decision to leave OPEC…

Alt Text

The AI Revolution Could Kill Fossil Fuels

As global carbon emissions reach…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Oil Companies Aren't Evil

By Robert Rapier - Nov 07, 2019, 1:08 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Companies

When I worked for the oil industry, I began to see things differently from the inside. The image in my mind of “Big Oil” began to be challenged immediately through personal experience. To this day, I see many issues quite differently than some who only view the oil industry from a distance.

For example, I learned that there are lots of environmentalists who work for oil companies. Environmental departments in major oil companies are well-staffed with people who devote their careers to ensuring environmental laws are followed. Of course accidents still happen, which leads many to conclude oil companies just don’t care about the environment. They are oil companies, after all. But on the inside you see a lot of time, effort, and money spent to avoid accidents.

I learned that there are people who spend their entire oil company careers working on alternative fuels. This was an area I was involved with for several years when I worked for ConocoPhillips.

I learned that many people work in silos. Someone who works in refining may not know the first thing about oil production. Someone in oil production might not have a clue how gasoline is produced. A pipeline worker might be oblivious to the factors that impact gasoline prices.

Thus, the things I have seen frame my opinion of the current climate change investigations involving ExxonMobil. To recap, the company is under investigation by several states, and is being sued by the state of New York, which charges that the company engaged in “a longstanding fraudulent scheme” on the economic risks of climate change.

A key point of contention is that in 1977, James Black, a senior scientist at (then) Exxon did warn: “In the first place, there is general scientific agreement that the most likely manner in which mankind is influencing the global climate is through carbon dioxide release from the burning of fossil fuels.” Related: How Much Oil Is Up For Grabs In Syria?

For many people, that’s conclusive proof that “Exxon knew.” But here’s where my inside viewpoint thinks it’s not that simple. There is always an enormous amount of research going on inside a major oil company at any particular time. I have been involved in some of it. I have presented my findings to management, just as James Black did. The thing is, management may not agree with those findings. And that’s what ExxonMobil has argued.

That might seem like a ludicrous notion, but consider that in the 1970s the public had been bombarded with messages that the world was cooling. In 1970, the Washington Post published “Colder Winters Herald Dawn of New Ice Age.” In 1974, Time published “Another Ice Age?” and in 1975 Newsweek published “The Cooling World.” There were numerous articles and scientific papers throughout the 1970s that argued that the world was cooling, not warming.

You could argue that ExxonMobil should have been wise enough to listen to Black and conclude that he was right, but the notion of a warming world was certainly not consensus mainstream science at the time. You can say “They had incentive not to believe those findings.” And I wouldn’t argue either point. But there wasn’t nearly the kind of consensus in 1977 that we have today, which is why I don’t think Black’s argument is the smoking gun that some believe it to be.

Someone inside an oil company making a warning about something doesn’t automatically equate to “The company knew.” I had research that wasn’t accepted by management. I thought they were wrong. But it would be wrong of me to later claim “The company knew.” Most of the company never heard anything about it.

The other thing I would point out is that private companies don’t typically publish their research publicly. Beyond the patents I received while working there, my research papers are still in the archives at ConocoPhillips. The public is unlikely to ever see those papers, because companies are competing against each other. ExxonMobil doesn’t necessarily want Chevron to know what it is working on. Related: Protect The Oil: Trump’s Top Priority In The Middle East

Finally, you might argue that regardless of what ExxonMobil did or didn’t “know”, they have spent years funding anti-climate change organizations. I would agree that this is true. But again, that’s not necessarily because they are trying to hide something from the public. In my experience, it’s because there is a general disbelief of climate change within the oil industry (and on the right side of the political spectrum, which is where most oil industry employees reside).

When I first went to work in the oil industry in 2002, there were plenty of people who thought I had lost my mind if I tried to talk about climate change. There was sincere disbelief. Some have sincere disbelief to this day, although I think that diminishes a bit each day.

But put it all together, and it’s not at all surprising that in 1977 Exxon management might reject a warning from one of its scientists that rising carbon dioxide emissions were going to pose a problem. It certainly wasn’t widely accepted at that time, and we have the benefit now of 40 years of hindsight. That’s why whenever someone says “Exxon knew”, I respond “Did they though?”

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Back

Next Post

The One Metric That Matters For Electric Cars
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues
A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

 OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

 Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

 How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com