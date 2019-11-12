Another Major Miner Turns Its Back On Coal

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.04 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.27 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.642 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 19 hours 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
Urals 2 days 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.22 -0.42 -0.83%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.642 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 2 days 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 2 days 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 2 days 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.26 +0.28 +0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.28 +0.82 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.46 -0.38 -1.06%
Canadian Condensate 84 days 50.86 -0.38 -0.74%
Premium Synthetic 74 days 57.26 -0.38 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.21 -0.38 -0.80%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 49.61 -0.38 -0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.21 -0.38 -0.68%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.11 -0.38 -0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.95 +1.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 61 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.44 -0.38 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 39 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 8 hours The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 52 mins Offshore SE Asia: Offshore OFS Could Get Major Boost in SE Asia
  • 1 hour Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 9 hours CHK Trading @ 90 Cents
  • 9 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 21 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 21 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 21 hours Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom

Breaking News:

Trump Prepares For Another Key Tariff Decision

The Uncomfortable Truth About Biofuel

The Uncomfortable Truth About Biofuel

Though biofuel mandates have spread…

The U.S. Oil Industry Just Did Something It Hasn't Done In 40 Years

The U.S. Oil Industry Just Did Something It Hasn't Done In 40 Years

The United States has recorded…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Major Miner Turns Its Back On Coal

By MINING.com - Nov 12, 2019, 11:30 AM CST Major Miner Coal

Anglo American (LON AAL) could become the next top miner to walk away from thermal coal, as the commodity was barely mentioned Tuesday in a series of presentations to investors as one of the company’s main pillars of growth from 2020 and beyond.

The diversified miner, which has consistently been offloading coal operations since 2014, has lowered its 2021 thermal coal target to 26 million tonnes from a previous goal of as much as 30 million tonnes.

According RBC Capital Markets, Anglo should decide next year whether the controversial commodity fits into its future portfolio.

The company is on a trajectory away from thermal coal and may be better off selling those assets, RBC analyst Tyler Broda said in a note to investors. “With rising ESG concerns, we would expect Anglo will divest this higher-quality and exports-focused business,” he wrote.

Metallurgical or coking coal, however, does appear to be one of Anglo’s key commodities moving forward. Despite a slight production drop from 23-25 million tonnes to 22-24 million tonnes expected next year, Anglo’s metallurgical coal guidance for 2022 increases to an estimated 26-28 million tonnes.

“We believe our iron ore, met coal and nickel businesses are well set to meet future demand trends,” the company’s Bulk Commodities chief, Seamus French, said in a presentation.

Top mining companies have been reducing or eliminating their exposure to coal on environmental grounds. Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO), the world’s second largest miner, fully exited the coal sector in March 2018, with the sale of its Kestrel coal mine in Australia to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesia’s Adaro Energy for $2.25 billion.

Related: The Birth Of An LNG Superpower

Rival BHP (ASX, NYSE:BHP) took a step in the same direction in July, revealing it had been mulling options to divest its thermal coal business, which includes assets in Australia and Colombia.

Shareholders at the world’s largest mining company, however, don’t seem too keen to ditch coal. Last week, Australian investors voted against a plan that would have seen BHP leave lobby groups that promote policies at odds with the goals of the Paris climate accord. The agreement, signed in 2016 by almost 200 nations, aims at reducing emissions of planet-warming gases.

Australia’s South32 (ASX, LON, JSE:S32), which spun out of BHP in 2015, is another company to have recently kissed the fossil fuel goodbye. Las week, it sold its thermal coal operations to Seriti Resources and two trusts, for 100 million rand ($6.78 million) upfront.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Oil Eyes India's $100 Billion Energy Boom

Next Post

Trump Prepares For Another Key Tariff Decision

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com