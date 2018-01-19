TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.46 -0.43 -0.67%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.74 -0.57 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.945 -0.043 -1.44%
Mars US 22 hours 64.40 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
Urals 2 days 66.83 -0.69 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.70 +0.14 +0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.03 +0.34 +0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.945 -0.043 -1.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.18 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 2 days 69.33 +0.10 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.44 +0.08 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 64.71 -0.09 -0.14%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.05 +0.22 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.70 +0.14 +0.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.70 +0.14 +0.20%
Girassol 2 days 69.15 +0.14 +0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.20 +0.13 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.86 -2.14 -5.35%
Western Canadian Select 98 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 98 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 98 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 98 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 98 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 98 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 98 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 98 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.56 -0.24 -0.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.44 +0.28 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.90 -0.52 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.40 -0.52 -0.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.71 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 3 hours TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 5 hours Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 12 hours Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 17 hours Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 21 hours Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 23 hours Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 1 day OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 1 day Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 1 day Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 1 day Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 2 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 2 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 2 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 2 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 2 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 2 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 2 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 2 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 3 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 3 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 3 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 3 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 3 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 3 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 3 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 4 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 4 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 4 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 4 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 4 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 4 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 4 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 7 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 7 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 7 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 7 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 7 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices

Breaking News:

Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal

A Correction For WTI Is In The Making

A Correction For WTI Is In The Making

WTI crude has become overbought…

China's Gas Production Hits Three-Year High

China's Gas Production Hits Three-Year High

In December 2017 China pumped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL

By Irina Slav - Jan 19, 2018, 11:30 AM CST TransCanada pipeline

TransCanada said it had secured 500,000 bpd worth of 20-year commitments from shippers willing to use its Keystone XL pipeline in an upbeat update on the progress of the notoriously controversial project. This amount is about 60 percent of the 830,000-bpd pipeline.

Alberta’s government was instrumental in forging this support, by committing 50,000 bpd to the pipeline from some of the oil it receives as royalties instead of cash, which would also help oil producers in the province get a better price for their crude and opt for pipelines instead of rail, Alberta’s Prime Minister Rachel Notley said.

This is widely seen as a major step towards Keystone XL becoming a reality despite persistent opposition from environmentalists, including a recently launched lawsuit against the U.S. presidential administration for greenlighting the project after the Obama administration’s veto.

Analysts cited by the Globe and Mail seem to be wary of too much enthusiasm, though. They note that Alberta’s participation in the commitments suggests there wasn’t strong enough interest from shippers to begin with. Still, there was a chance that the commitments will work, Wood Mackenzie analyst Zachary Rogers says.

"Producers aren't going to jump at the bit to sign a 20-year contract if they're not entirely sure that the market is going to want the crude," he told the Globe and Mail. "But signs this year are tilting in their favour."

For Albertan oil producers, any new pipeline is good news. Western Canadian Select heavy crude has been trading at a substantial discount to WTI as the existing pipeline capacity fills up and producers are forced to use more expensive rail transport. Meanwhile, production is booming, and with higher WTI it will continue booming based on the latest demand forecasts.

TransCanada said that with these commitments, the first stages of construction of the US$8-billion Keystone XL could start in 2019.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale

Next Post

Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com