Tourism Is Forcing Mexico To Build Another Natural Gas Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.95 -0.16 -0.28%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.01 -0.20 -0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.497 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 hours 57.81 -0.30 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
Urals 2 days 58.40 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.497 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.83 +0.40 +0.63%
Murban 19 hours 65.76 +0.83 +1.28%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.92 -0.07 -0.13%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.47 -0.38 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.51 -0.31 -0.48%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.91 -0.39 -0.61%
Girassol 19 hours 65.10 -0.40 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 -0.29 -0.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 39.50 -0.68 -1.69%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 35.91 +0.40 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 99 days 52.41 +0.40 +0.77%
Premium Synthetic 89 days 58.81 +0.40 +0.68%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.66 +0.40 +0.80%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.16 +0.40 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.66 +0.40 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.41 +0.40 +0.71%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.91 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
ANS West Coast 76 days 65.47 +0.14 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.36 +0.40 +0.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.64 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 1 hour Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 7 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 1 day Shale pioneer Chesapeake could file bankruptcy. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 1 day China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 1 day Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 9 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 2 days Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 2 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 10 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures
  • 23 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018

Breaking News:

Leading Rare Earth Miner Looks To Seal Mega Deal In The U.S.

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Output Set For Another Record Year

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Output Set For Another Record Year

Despite the capex cuts in…

A New Pipeline Could Undo America’s Influence In Asia

A New Pipeline Could Undo America’s Influence In Asia

Following years of discussion and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tourism Is Forcing Mexico To Build Another Natural Gas Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 27, 2019, 5:30 PM CST Mexico Natural Gas Tourism

Mexico plans to shortly launch a tender for the construction of a natural gas pipeline between the Tuxpan port on the eastern coast to Cancun and Merida on the Yucatan peninsula, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his regular news conference on Wednesday.

The new natural gas pipeline is aimed at improving electricity generation in the popular tourist cities in the area, including Cancun, according to Mexico’s president.

Mexico’s natural gas demand rises with more natural gas-fired power plants, but the country’s gas production cannot keep up with growing demand. Mexico imports a lot of natural gas from the United States, with American natural gas exports to Mexico at a record high.

The U.S.-Mexico natural gas trade is dominated by pipeline shipments from the United States and Mexico. U.S. natural gas exports to Mexico totaled 2,090 billion cubic feet (Bcf) last year, of which 90 percent was sent through pipelines south of the border, according to EIA estimates. Mexico was also the second-largest destination for U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year, second only to South Korea.

Leftist Mexican president López Obrador aims to reduce the country’s dependence on imports. But according to analysts, Mexico will still need a lot of natural gas imports, especially in light of the president’s pivot to give state oil firm Pemex more control over oil and gas production, while slamming the energy reforms of his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto, who had opened in 2013 the sector to private investment for the first time in seven decades.  

Related: The Natural Gas Nation Every Exporter Is Targeting

In August, Mexico and several private energy infrastructure companies reached an agreement to resolve a dispute over contracts for natural gas pipelines that the previous Mexican administration had signed.

In June, López Obrador said that the natural gas pipeline contracts that the previous administration had signed were ‘abusive’ and ‘unfair’ to the Mexican state, raising additional concerns as to whether the new administration would respect previously signed energy deals.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shale Slowdown Continues As Oil Rig Count Falls Again

Next Post

Investors Are Abandoning “Uninvestable” Oil Service Stocks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

 Oil Prices Unmoved By Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Unmoved By Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Oil Majors Are Ignoring Climate Targets

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com