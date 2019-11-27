Shale Slowdown Continues As Oil Rig Count Falls Again

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|57.95
|-0.16
|-0.28%
|Brent Crude •2 hours
|63.01
|-0.20
|-0.32%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.497
|-0.004
|-0.16%
|Mars US •2 hours
|57.81
|-0.30
|-0.52%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|63.92
|-0.29
|-0.45%
|Urals •2 days
|58.40
|-0.20
|-0.34%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.38
|+0.46
|+0.73%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|63.38
|+0.46
|+0.73%
|Bonny Light • 19 hours
|63.91
|-0.39
|-0.61%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|51.68
|+0.41
|+0.80%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.497
|-0.004
|-0.16%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •19 hours
|63.83
|+0.40
|+0.63%
|Murban •19 hours
|65.76
|+0.83
|+1.28%
|Iran Heavy •19 hours
|54.92
|-0.07
|-0.13%
|Basra Light •19 hours
|68.47
|-0.38
|-0.55%
|Saharan Blend •19 hours
|64.51
|-0.31
|-0.48%
|Bonny Light •19 hours
|63.91
|-0.39
|-0.61%
|Bonny Light • 19 hours
|63.91
|-0.39
|-0.61%
|Girassol • 19 hours
|65.10
|-0.40
|-0.61%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|63.92
|-0.29
|-0.45%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|39.50
|-0.68
|-1.69%
|Western Canadian Select •1 day
|35.91
|+0.40
|+1.13%
|Canadian Condensate •99 days
|52.41
|+0.40
|+0.77%
|Premium Synthetic •89 days
|58.81
|+0.40
|+0.68%
|Sweet Crude •1 day
|50.66
|+0.40
|+0.80%
|Peace Sour •1 day
|48.16
|+0.40
|+0.84%
|Peace Sour • 1 day
|48.16
|+0.40
|+0.84%
|Light Sour Blend • 1 day
|51.66
|+0.40
|+0.78%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 day
|56.41
|+0.40
|+0.71%
|Central Alberta • 1 day
|47.91
|+0.40
|+0.84%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|63.38
|+0.46
|+0.73%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|55.00
|+0.50
|+0.92%
|Giddings •2 days
|48.75
|+0.50
|+1.04%
|ANS West Coast •76 days
|65.47
|+0.14
|+0.21%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|52.36
|+0.40
|+0.77%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|56.31
|+0.40
|+0.72%
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|56.31
|+0.40
|+0.72%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|55.00
|+0.50
|+0.92%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|48.75
|+0.50
|+1.04%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|67.64
|+0.05
|+0.07%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
Leading Rare Earth Miner Looks To Seal Mega Deal In The U.S.
Frequent failures to meet ambitious…
Qatar reported the lowest fiscal…
The US oil and gas rig count continued to fall this week, according to Baker Hughes, falling by 1 rig for the week.
For oil rigs, this week marks the thirteenth decrease out of the last fifteen weeks, falling 102 rigs in that timeframe.
The total oil and gas rig count now stands at 802, or 274 down from this time last year.
The total number of active oil rigs in the United States decreased by 3 according to the report, reaching 668. The number of active gas rigs increased by 2, settling at 131 for the second week.
By state, Texas has seen a drop of 126 year on year, while Oklahoma sunk by 94 to hit 51 rigs.
Even though the number of oil rigs has declined by 209 this year alone, production has grown from 11.7 million bpd at the beginning of the year to an all-time high of 12.9 million bpd—another brand new high for the United States.
Oil prices were down on Friday ahead of the data, with WTI at 1:42 pm at $57.86 per barrel (-$0.55), which is flat from last week. Brent was trading down at $62.76 (-$0.45), which is $0.50 under last week's figures.
Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week, with oil and gas rigs falling by 11, after last week’s 3-rig increase. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now stand at 126, down 73 year on year.
At 7 minutes past the hour, WTI was trading at $57.85 and Brent was trading at $63.35.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.
Tell this to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Rystad Energy who continue to hype about continued rises in shale oil production.
Rystad Energy takes the hyping prize by claiming that US oil production will hit 18 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2030.
The US shale oil industry will be no more in 5-10 years.
Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
International Oil Economist
Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London