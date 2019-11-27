OilPrice GEA
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Shale Slowdown Continues As Oil Rig Count Falls Again

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 27, 2019, 12:50 PM CST rig count

The US oil and gas rig count continued to fall this week, according to Baker Hughes, falling by 1 rig for the week.

For oil rigs, this week marks the thirteenth decrease out of the last fifteen weeks, falling 102 rigs in that timeframe.

The total oil and gas rig count now stands at 802, or 274 down from this time last year.

The total number of active oil rigs in the United States decreased by 3 according to the report, reaching 668. The number of active gas rigs increased by 2, settling at 131 for the second week.  

By state, Texas has seen a drop of 126 year on year, while Oklahoma sunk by 94 to hit 51 rigs.

Even though the number of oil rigs has declined by 209 this year alone, production has grown from 11.7 million bpd at the beginning of the year to an all-time high of 12.9 million bpd—another brand new high for the United States.

Oil prices were down on Friday ahead of the data, with WTI at 1:42 pm at $57.86 per barrel (-$0.55), which is flat from last week. Brent was trading down at $62.76 (-$0.45), which is $0.50 under last week's figures.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week, with oil and gas rigs falling by 11, after last week’s 3-rig increase. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now stand at 126, down 73 year on year. 

At 7 minutes past the hour, WTI was trading at $57.85 and Brent was trading at $63.35.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

  • Mamdouh Salameh on November 27 2019 said:
    The continued decline in oil rig count confirms an accelerating slowdown in US shale oil production with Texas the home of the Permian witnessing the largest drop.

    Tell this to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Rystad Energy who continue to hype about continued rises in shale oil production.

    Rystad Energy takes the hyping prize by claiming that US oil production will hit 18 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2030.

    The US shale oil industry will be no more in 5-10 years.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

