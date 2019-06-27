OilPrice GEA
  Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  The Plastics Problem
  A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  IMO 2020
  Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  Not So Bad: US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In First Quarter
  To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  Ireland To Ban New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles From 2030
  Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  Democrats Green Beauty Pageant
  Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  EIA reports 12 mm bbls U.S. Inventory draw . . . . NO BIG DEAL . . . because U.S. EXPORTED RECORD 12 MILLION BARRELS DAY OF CRUDE + PETROLEUM PRODUCTS ! ! ! THAT'S HUGE !

Breaking News:

Mexico’s $8B Refinery Could Have ‘Severe’ Impact On Air Quality

Who Is The Greenest 2020 Presidential Candidate?

Who Is The Greenest 2020 Presidential Candidate?

With the 2020 electoral campaign…

The Last Truly Underdeveloped Oil Frontier In The Middle East

The Last Truly Underdeveloped Oil Frontier In The Middle East

Russia is zeroing in on…

Mexican President: Pipeline Contracts Are ‘Abusive And Unfair’  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 27, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT amlo

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador—who criticizes his predecessor’s energy reforms—said on Thursday that the natural gas pipeline contracts that the previous administration had signed were ‘abusive’ and ‘unfair’ to the Mexican state, raising additional concerns whether the new administration will respect previously signed energy deals.  

Six months into office, the populist left-wing President López Obrador blasted earlier this month the energy reform as “a failure” and vowed not to call new bidding rounds for foreign oil companies for oil exploration and production in Mexico unless those companies show results, because currently they are not investing and not producing.

Earlier this week, Mexico’s state utility CFE sought arbitration in a dispute over a natural gas pipeline that TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, and Mexican company IEnova, a unit of U.S. Sempra Energy, are building from Texas to Tuxpan on the Mexican Gulf coast.

The companies announced earlier this month that the pipeline they are building had achieved mechanical completion, but the state utility CFE also has to issue verification that the pipeline had been completed.

In the request for arbitration, CFE seeks “fairer” terms for a number of pipeline projects signed by the previous Mexican administration.

According to analysts, the arbitration could not only delay the in-service date of pipelines, but it could also hurt investor sentiment about whether Mexico intends to respect already signed contracts.  

Canada’s Ambassador to Mexico, Pierre Alarie, said on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned” about CFE’s move and the signal it sends that Mexico, despite López Obrador’s pledges, appears “not to wish to respect the gas pipeline contracts.”

Asked about the gas pipeline dispute, López Obrador said at his regular weekly press conference, as carried by Reuters: “Here it was stated that those contracts were abusive. I called them unfair contracts because they were handed over with all the benefits for the companies.”    

By Tsvetana Paraskova or Oilprice.com

