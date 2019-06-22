The End Of Mexico’s Rigorous Energy Reform

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 57.43 +0.36 +0.63%
Brent Crude 1 day 64.45 +0.69 +1.08%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Mars US 1 day 61.23 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
Urals 2 days 60.05 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Mexican Basket 3 days 58.46 +2.19 +3.89%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.06 +1.75 +2.81%
Murban 2 days 64.85 +1.61 +2.55%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.54 +0.95 +1.65%
Basra Light 2 days 66.85 +0.76 +1.15%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.57 +0.80 +1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Girassol 2 days 65.39 +1.00 +1.55%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.07 +3.10 +7.76%
Canadian Condensate 5 days 52.72 +3.10 +6.25%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 57.52 +3.10 +5.70%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.07 +3.10 +6.33%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.57 +3.10 +6.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.07 +3.10 +5.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.32 +3.10 +6.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +3.50 +7.95%
ANS West Coast 4 days 60.34 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.38 +3.67 +7.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Kansas Common 3 days 47.00 +3.00 +6.82%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.53 +2.89 +4.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 13 mins Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their Economy Completely. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 5 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 6 mins Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 22 hours Fire, Blast At Philadelphia Refinery Starts In Butane Vat
  • 11 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 3 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 23 hours Oil group Total hopes new supercomputer will help it find oil faster and more cheaply
  • 1 day Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 1 hour Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 1 day NATO Article 5: Attack on one member is attack on all. Members all must come to defense . . . NOT facilitate financial transactions to circumvent and foil US Sanctions. Somebody please tell Angela.
  • 1 day Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 24 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 6 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt

Breaking News:

Pemex No Longer Interested In Deepwater Oil Projects

Alt Text

The 100-Year Old Wildcatter Poised For A Breakout

Noble Energy is an industry…

Alt Text

Cheddar To The Rescue? UK Company Uses Cheese To Power 4,000 Homes

A UK dairy in Yorkshire…

Alt Text

The Oil Company Investors Fear Most

This is arguably the most…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The End Of Mexico’s Rigorous Energy Reform

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Pemex

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been a vocal critic of the energy reform of his predecessor Enrique Peña Nieto, who opened in 2013 Mexico’s oil and gas sector to private investment for the first time in seven decades.  

Six months into office, the populist left-wing President López Obrador now blasts the energy reform as “a failure” and vows not to call new bidding rounds for foreign oil companies for oil exploration and production in Mexico unless those companies show results, because currently they are not investing and not producing.

Two weeks into office, López Obrador suspended in December 2018 new oil auctions for three years. Last week, Mexico’s energy regulator CNH also canceled an auction to pick foreign partners for Mexican state energy giant Pemex scheduled for October.

López Obrador seeks a greater role for Pemex in reversing the downward trend in Mexican oil production and is criticizing the energy reform and the foreign oil firms for failing to do so, probably ignoring the fact that lead times between awarding contracts to drilling for oil to finding oil—which, by the way, foreign firms did—to start up production are measured in years, not months.  

After the 2013 energy reform, Mexico held several successful auctions attracting international majors to its oil industry. Some world-class oil discoveries in shallow waters stoked investor appetite, which López Obrador is now cooling with the three-year auction halt, demands for swift start of production, and a pledge not to hold any new auction until he sees results.

The new president’s energy policies are alienating foreign oil majors and are creating an uncertain—to say the least—investment climate in Mexico’s oil industry.  

Analysts and credit rating agencies doubt that Mexico will succeed reversing its oil production decline by entrusting this effort to the most indebted oil company in the world—state-held Pemex, which the government continues to support with tax rate cuts and tax breaks, but which weighs on the government’s finances because of its deteriorating credit profile. Related: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Tesla’s Solar Business?

Pemex’s crude oil production continues to decline—according to Pemex figures, its production averaged 1.813 million bpd in 2018.  This year, between January and April, crude output averaged 1.672 million bpd. To compare, Pemex’s crude oil production averaged 2.429 million bpd in 2014, falling to 1.948 million bpd in 2017.

López Obrador and Pemex have grand plans for reversing the decline, with the government coming to the rescue of Pemex, as the oil firm itself said in December. A new strategic plan aims to guarantee “the country’s energy security and sovereignty” and targets to raise crude oil production to 2.48 million bpd by the end of this administration’s term in office—the end of 2024.

While the government touts ‘energy independence’ and vows increased Pemex investments in Mexico’s oil sector, credit rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch warned earlier this month that the state oil firm would see further negative cash flows and decline in production and reserves due to a serious underinvestment in the upstream.

In early June, Fitch Ratings downgraded Pemex’s Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to BB+ from BBB-, with a “negative” outlook to reflect the downgrade of Mexico’s ratings, which in turn was the result of “a combination of the increased risk to the sovereign’s public finances from Pemex’s deteriorating credit profile together with ongoing weakness in the macroeconomic outlook, which is exacerbated by external threats from trade tensions, some domestic policy uncertainty and ongoing fiscal constraints.”  

“Although PEMEX has implemented some cost cutting measure and received moderate tax cuts from Mexico, the company continues to severely underinvest in its upstream business, which could lead to further production and reserves decline. The very high level of transfers from PEMEX to the Mexican government continues to significantly pressure PEMEX’s cash flow generation and reinvestment ability and weaken its SCP [stand alone credit profile],” Fitch said.

On the same day, Moody’s changed its outlook on Pemex to “negative” from “stable” to reflect “expectations of ongoing negative free cash flow at PEMEX and declining proved reserves, despite efforts to cut costs and boost capital spending,” Pete Speer, Moody’s Senior Vice President, said.

“Even with management’s plans for costs reductions and efficiency gains, contemplated savings from reduced fuel theft, and support from the government in the form of tax relief and other measures, Moody’s still forecasts that PEMEX will generate substantial negative free cash flow in 2019 and 2020 at an oil price assumption of $55 per barrel for Mexican crude,” the agency said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Utilities Boost Production But See Profits Drop

Next Post

Can Artificial Intelligence Save The Nuclear Industry?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War
Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

 Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

 Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

 The Oil Price Risk Analysts Are Ignoring

The Oil Price Risk Analysts Are Ignoring


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com