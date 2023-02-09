The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.61 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.23 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.390 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.466 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 1 min E-car Sales Collapse
  • 4 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

Small Modular Reactors Struggle With Scalability

Small Modular Reactors Struggle With Scalability

Proponents of nuclear technology are…

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

In a press conference on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

By Irina Slav - Feb 09, 2023, 3:30 AM CST

The United States will not enforce sanctions on India for its purchases of Russian crude oil despite the price cap that the G7, led by the U.S., imposed on Russian crude and oil derivatives last year.

This is what Asia News International reported in a tweet, citing a U.S. Assistant Secretary of State. The U.S. official was commenting on calls from Ukraine to impose sanctions on India for continuing to buy Russian crude.

"We're not looking to sanction India. Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships," Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even so, according to Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, the purposes of the price cap are being served.

"Even though India isn't a participant in the price cap, it has effectively used its negotiating leverage which it derives from the price cap and the fact that large portions of the global market are no longer accessible to Russia, to drive down the price of Russian crude," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the sanction barrage that the EU and G7 leveled at Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, India and China became the biggest buyers of Russian crude, taking advantage of steep discounts for Russia’s flagship Urals blend.

The change in Indian oil imports was particularly marked: while before the sanctions began Russia was a minor supplier of oil to the subcontinent, last year it became one of its biggest suppliers.

“Today we feel confident that we’ll be able to use our market to source from wherever we have to, from wherever we get beneficial terms,” India’s energy minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, told CNBC this week.

“We didn’t allow the geopolitical turbulence or the pandemic or anything else to come in the way of our ability to supply to our consumer,” he added.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com