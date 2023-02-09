Russia Calls For An Investigation Into New Nord Stream Sabotage Claims

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.53 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.22 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.17 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.392 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 -0.001 -0.04%

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 7 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Russia Calls For An Investigation Into New Nord Stream Sabotage Claims

Tidal Energy To See Major Expansion This Decade

Tidal Energy To See Major Expansion This Decade

Tidal energy is one of…

Road Tripping Retirees Set To Bolster U.S. Gasoline Demand

Road Tripping Retirees Set To Bolster U.S. Gasoline Demand

U.S. gasoline demand in the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia Calls For An Investigation Into New Nord Stream Sabotage Claims

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2023, 5:13 AM CST

Russia is calling for an international investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream after a U.S. investigative journalist wrote that the United States was behind the explosions of the gas pipelines last autumn, the speaker of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his blog, in a post titled “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline,” that the U.S. planted explosives on the bottom of the Baltic Sea to blow up the pipelines.   

Commenting on the post, Volodin referred to the claims as “facts” and said they should be the basis of an international investigation.

“The published facts should become the basis for an international investigation, bringing Biden and his accomplices to justice, as well as paying compensation to countries affected by the terrorist attack,” Volodin posted on Telegram, calling U.S. President Joe Biden “a terrorist who ordered the destruction of energy infrastructure of his partners—Germany, France, and the Netherlands.”

On Wednesday, the White House dismissed the claims in Hersh’s blog post as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

Various investigations into the Nord Stream explosions at the end of September continue amid accusations from Russia that some Western intelligence services are “hiding something.” 

Sweden’s refusal to share information about the sabotage of Nord Stream is “puzzling,” and withholding the results of the investigation means that “Swedish authorities are hiding something,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month.

Traces of explosives were found near the sites of the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Sweden said in November, noting that the incident was “gross sabotage.”

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
