Russia Calls For An Investigation Into New Nord Stream Sabotage Claims

Russia is calling for an international investigation into the sabotage of Nord Stream after a U.S. investigative journalist wrote that the United States was behind the explosions of the gas pipelines last autumn, the speaker of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his blog, in a post titled “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline,” that the U.S. planted explosives on the bottom of the Baltic Sea to blow up the pipelines.

Commenting on the post, Volodin referred to the claims as “facts” and said they should be the basis of an international investigation.

“The published facts should become the basis for an international investigation, bringing Biden and his accomplices to justice, as well as paying compensation to countries affected by the terrorist attack,” Volodin posted on Telegram, calling U.S. President Joe Biden “a terrorist who ordered the destruction of energy infrastructure of his partners—Germany, France, and the Netherlands.”

On Wednesday, the White House dismissed the claims in Hersh’s blog post as “utterly false and complete fiction.”

Various investigations into the Nord Stream explosions at the end of September continue amid accusations from Russia that some Western intelligence services are “hiding something.”

Sweden’s refusal to share information about the sabotage of Nord Stream is “puzzling,” and withholding the results of the investigation means that “Swedish authorities are hiding something,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month.

Traces of explosives were found near the sites of the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Sweden said in November, noting that the incident was “gross sabotage.”

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

