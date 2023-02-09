U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.32 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.92 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.16 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.383 -0.013 -0.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.002 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 mins E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

The United States’ push to…

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves.

APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.

Offshore drilling in Suriname is the object of much attention from oil market observers and industry investors thanks to the huge discoveries made next door, offshore Guyana. Yet Reuters noted in a report that last year APA had ended drilling at another part of Block 58, which it explores with TotalEnergies, because it had failed to find any commercial oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Block 58 remains the focus of attention, however, because a lot of drilling there was, in fact, successful. APA Corp and TotalEnergies have so far announced five discoveries. This prompted forecasts that first oil will flow in 2025 and by 2030 Suriname will be producing 650,000 bpd.

Still, challenges remain and have caused APA Corp and TotalEnergies to postpone the final investment decision on Block 58 for the middle of this year. And they may well make it if drilling results tip in a more positive direction. Morgan Stanley has estimated that Block 58 could contain 6.5 billion barrels of crude.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Guyana-Suriname Basin could hold up to 32.6 billion barrels of undiscovered oil resources, underscoring the tremendous hydrocarbon potential that the countries share. It is estimated that Suriname's offshore oil discoveries held recoverable oil resources of nearly 2 billion barrels as of the end of 2021.

Last year, the government of the former Dutch colony announced plans to tender 60 percent of its offshore blocks over the course of 12 months as it seeks to replicate Guyana’s transformation into an emerging oil power. The tenders were to be held in late 2022.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Los Angeles To Convert Its Largest Natural Gas Power Plant To Hydrogen

Next Post

The U.S. Won’t Sanction India For Buying Russian Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com