Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.67 +0.16 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.26 +0.25 +0.40%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.399 +0.012 +0.50%
Mars US 2 days 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 3 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.399 +0.012 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 59.96 -0.47 -0.78%
Murban 3 days 61.05 -0.41 -0.67%
Iran Heavy 3 days 55.64 +0.81 +1.48%
Basra Light 3 days 62.99 +0.56 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.22 +0.36 +0.58%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 3 days 62.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 35.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 114 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 3 days 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 3 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 3 days 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 3 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 3 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 50 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 1 day Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 21 mins Greenpeace claims one oil rig is "pushing the world closer to a climate catastrophe"
  • 1 day As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 1 day The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 16 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 3 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 1 day Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 21 hours Plants are Dying
  • 2 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 1 day We Are Better Than This
  • 11 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 1 day (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020

Breaking News:

Tesla Makes Last Hard Push To Break Record Sales This Quarter

Alt Text

The “Polar Silk Road” Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas

In stark defiance of Trump’s…

Alt Text

Extreme Weather Could Send Global Energy Demand To Record High

BP’s chief economist sees extreme…

Alt Text

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

While it may not have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

By Irina Slav - Jun 16, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

Just three years ago it was the new hot spot in U.S. shale, the “Permian Jr.”, and the place where many pinned their hopes for the next oil boom. Now, oil and gas companies are curbing their operations in the STACK/SCOOP plays in Oklahoma, some are selling, and there is little evidence of the enthusiasm from three years ago.

The low cost of production and high yields were among the factors that drove the rush to the STACK (Sooner Trend, Anadarko, Canadian, and Kingfisher) and SCOOP (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) plays. Devon, Continental, and Marathon Oil were among the biggest players present there with the most ambitious plans. Now, Devon has cut its capex for the STACK/SCOOP area, and Continental and Marathon Oil have limited their operations to producing wells only with no exploration in their immediate plans, Reuters’ David French writes.

The root of the problem has turned out to be geological, which might be a little surprising given all the advancements in exploratory technology, but tells us that even with these advancements not all is certain. The rock formations have turned out to be a lot more complex than those in the Permian, making productive drilling a lot more challenging in some parts of the STACK/SCOOP.

“The SCOOP/STACK is not a traditional shale play, so when you think about developing it, there are a number of different rock types,” Denise Yee, VP of consultancy RS Energy Group, told Reuters. “As it’s so complex, the hydrocarbon mix changes across the play, and the oil window is limited.”

It seems there is a lot more gas than some oil drillers expected in the STACK/SCOOP and times are not too good for investing more in gas: the U.S. market is pretty well supplied and prices are low as the LNG boom has not yet taken off in full, providing an outlet for all the gas produced.

Another problem, Reuters’ French notes is the so-called “parent/child” well problem: when secondary wells produce less oil and gas than the primary ones. In light of this problem, it’s no wonder production prices are higher: the average breakeven in the STACK and the SCOOP formations since the start of 2018 has been US$53.15 for the STACK and US$54.53 for the SCOOP. To compare, last year, breakeven prices for horizontal wells of between 4,500 and 10,500 ft in the Permian ranged between US$48 and as little as US$21 per barrel, according to GlobalData. Related: Chinese Rare Earth Exports Tumble As Trade War Accelerates

Yet all of this does not mean E&Ps are leaving the STACK/SCOOP in droves, not yet, at least. On the contrary, some are making acquisitions there the largest recent one being Encana’s US$5.5-billion acquisition of Newfield Exploration as part of its strategy to focus on shale oil and gas both in the U.S. and Canada.

Another company, private equity-backed Red Wolf Natural Resources, bought 56,000 net acres in the STACK/SCOOP soon after it was set up this year, along with associated production. The assets, the company said, were close to existing production infrastructure.

So, it seems that although the favorable comparison with the star play, the Permian, was a little premature, the STACK/SCOOP area is not without its charms, even if they come at a higher breakeven price.

As another RS Energy analyst put it to Reuters, “The play is resetting expectations around what it is capable of, and while this won’t be painless, it will be better in the long term.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is This The Best Dividend Stock In Oil & Gas?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

 How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com