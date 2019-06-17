OPEC Discord Grows As Saudis Hint At ‘Delayed’ Meeting

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 -0.22 -0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.47 -0.54 -0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 -0.007 -0.29%
Mars US 3 days 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 4 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.49 +0.27 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 -0.007 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 59.96 -0.47 -0.78%
Murban 4 days 61.05 -0.41 -0.67%
Iran Heavy 4 days 55.64 +0.81 +1.48%
Basra Light 4 days 62.99 +0.56 +0.90%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.22 +0.36 +0.58%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Bonny Light 4 days 63.01 +0.27 +0.43%
Girassol 4 days 62.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.42 -0.15 -0.42%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 41.51 +0.03 +0.07%
Canadian Condensate 3 hours 48.16 +0.23 +0.48%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 52.96 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 47.51 +0.88 +1.89%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 52.51 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 3 hours 46.76 -0.27 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.11 +1.19 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 4 days 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 4 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 4 days 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.64 +0.23 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 5 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 3 hours Buy IELTS, IDP TOEFL, GMAT, ESOL, DEGREE, DIPLOMAS WhatsApp............+237(683)(483)(021)
  • 1 hour Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 5 hours Greenpeace claims one oil rig is "pushing the world closer to a climate catastrophe"
  • 2 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 1 hour Forbes: Giant Floating Solar Farms Could Extract CO2 From Seawater, Producing Methanol Fuel.
  • 18 hours The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 18 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 2 days Plants are Dying
  • 10 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 1 hour Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 1 hour Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack

Breaking News:

Saudi Crown Prince: Aramco Going Ahead As Planned

Alt Text

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Major geological challenges and relatively…

Alt Text

Canada Can’t Get Its Pipeline Problem Under Control

Canada’s once-booming oil industry has…

Alt Text

Extreme Weather Could Send Global Energy Demand To Record High

BP’s chief economist sees extreme…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC Discord Grows As Saudis Hint At ‘Delayed’ Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil rig

Khalid al-Falih, the energy minister of OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, reiterated on Sunday his hope that the cartel would reach a deal to extend its oil production cuts into the second half of the year at a meeting that will probably be held in early July.

“We are hoping that we will reach consensus to extend our agreement when we meet in two-weeks-time in Vienna,” al-Falih said at a G20 energy and environment ministerial meeting in Japan on Sunday, as carried by Reuters, suggesting that the current OPEC schedule of holding the OPEC and OPEC+ meetings next week, on June 25 and 26, would be slipping to the first week of July.

Asked about when OPEC would meet, al-Falih said, as carried by Reuters:

“Probably the first week of July”.

While OPEC and Russia have been busy trying to assure the markets that they would be working toward a solution to rebalance the oil market, reports started to emerge in the past few weeks that the parties can’t even agree on whether to hold the meetings as scheduled on June 25-26 or to push it into July.

Reports have it that Russia has requested a delay of the June meeting into early July, while Iran, which is at odds with the Gulf Arab members of OPEC, has reportedly told the cartel that it wouldn’t agree to the group postponing the key meeting expected to discuss the fate of the production cut pact expiring at the end of June. Related: Putin’s $40 Oil Lie

Judging from al-Falih’s comments from Sunday, Saudi Arabia and Russia are calling the shots and they may have worked a way to have the meeting held on July 3 and 4.

The Saudi energy minister started to try to talk up the oil prices earlier this month, saying that “On the OPEC side, a rollover is almost in the bag,” with non-OPEC Russia the only big unknown yet.

Neither al-Falih’s comments on Sunday, nor the tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman last week were able to prop up oil prices on Monday morning, as oil demand concerns continued to weigh on sentiment, sending WTI Crude down 0.55% at $52.22 and Brent Crude down 0.44% at $61.74 as of 09:15 a.m. EDT.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Energy Majors Face Off To Get A Piece Of This $40 Billion Deal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

The Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies Of 2019

 Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

Small Crude Build Sends Oil Lower

 How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion

How Iran Was Swindled Out Of $3.2 Trillion


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com