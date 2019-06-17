Iraq’s Contingency Plan If US-Iran Standoff Blocks Its Oil Exports

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.93 -0.58 -1.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 60.94 -1.07 -1.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.378 -0.008 -0.34%
Mars US 34 mins 57.03 -0.48 -0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
Urals 19 hours 58.10 +0.35 +0.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.49 +0.27 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.378 -0.008 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.73 +0.77 +1.28%
Murban 19 hours 61.83 +0.78 +1.28%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.90 -0.74 -1.33%
Basra Light 19 hours 61.94 -1.05 -1.67%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.33 -0.89 -1.43%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Bonny Light 19 hours 62.37 -0.64 -1.02%
Girassol 19 hours 62.02 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.25 -0.26 -0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 35.19 -0.38 -1.07%
Western Canadian Select 10 hours 41.51 +0.03 +0.07%
Canadian Condensate 10 hours 48.16 +0.23 +0.48%
Premium Synthetic 10 hours 52.96 +0.23 +0.44%
Sweet Crude 10 hours 47.51 +0.88 +1.89%
Peace Sour 10 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Peace Sour 10 hours 46.51 -0.27 -0.58%
Light Sour Blend 10 hours 49.01 -0.27 -0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 52.51 -0.02 -0.04%
Central Alberta 10 hours 46.76 -0.27 -0.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.35 +0.22 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Giddings 19 hours 42.25 -0.50 -1.17%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.11 +1.19 +1.95%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 45.88 -0.58 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.83 -0.58 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.83 -0.58 -1.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.64 +0.23 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 7 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 11 mins The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 52 mins Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 8 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 11 hours Greenpeace claims one oil rig is "pushing the world closer to a climate catastrophe"
  • 4 hours China's President Xi To Visit North Korea This Week
  • 4 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 1 hour OPEC, GEO-POLITICS & OIL SUPPLY & PRICES
  • 7 hours Forbes: Giant Floating Solar Farms Could Extract CO2 From Seawater, Producing Methanol Fuel.
  • 4 hours Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 1 day The Latest: Iranian FM Says US Cannot Expect To ‘Stay Safe’
  • 24 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 6 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 52 mins The Magic and Wonders of US Shale Supply: Keeping energy price shock minimised: US oil supply keeping lid on prices despite global risks: IEA chief
  • 2 hours Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Contingency Plan If US-Iran Standoff Blocks Its Oil Exports

Escalating Trade War Signals More Pain For Oil

Escalating Trade War Signals More Pain For Oil

The quick resolution of the…

Supply Woes Keep Oil Prices Subdued

Supply Woes Keep Oil Prices Subdued

The fundamentals seem to be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq’s Contingency Plan If US-Iran Standoff Blocks Its Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 17, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Iraq

Iraq is looking to draft contingency plans in case the heightened tension in the Middle East results in some kind of blockade of Iraq’s oil exports through the Persian Gulf—a key lane for almost all of the exports of OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, oil ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told AFP on Monday.

“There is no replacement for the southern port and our other alternatives are limited. It’s a source of anxiety for the global oil market,” Jihad told AFP on Monday.

Tensions in the Gulf and in the Middle East have dramatically risen since Thursday, when two oil tankers were apparently attacked in the Gulf of Oman, just outside the Strait of Hormuz which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the open seas. The daily flows of oil through the Strait of Hormuz account for around 30 percent of all seaborne-traded crude oil and other liquids. 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted early on Thursday that “Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” referring to the attacks, while the United States directly blamed Iran for the attacks.

The Persian Gulf and then the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has repeatedly threatened to block, are the key export routes of more than 3 million bpd of Iraqi crude oil from its southern ports lying on the Persian Gulf. According to officials who spoke to Reuters last month, Iraq’s exports from the Gulf ports averaged 3.454 million bpd in May.

Cutting off Iraq’s crude oil exports would be disastrous for the country, which relies very much on oil revenues for its budget income, so the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are the lifelines of Iraqi state revenues, industry analyst Ruba Husari told AFP.

If Iran tried and closed the Strait of Hormuz, “it’s not going to be closed for long,” U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox & Friends in an interview on Friday, in which he also directly blamed Iran for Thursday’s attacks on the tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

“We’re going to guarantee freedom of navigation throughout the straits,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

Iran said on Monday that the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, “said his country is strong enough to act in broad daylight if it intends to stop the flow of oil exports from the Persian Gulf, rejecting accusations about Iran's involvement in the recent sabotage attacks on 2 oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.”

“He added that the Iranian Armed Forces are at present monitoring the enemies' moves wisely, precisely and round the clock and will give a crushing and open response to any enemy move and in a very broad region,” Iran’s Fars news agency reports.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Opposition Says Norway Is Buying Itself Out Of Climate Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com