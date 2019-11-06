The Oil Nation Aiming To Double Its Production

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.72 +0.37 +0.66%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.13 +0.39 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 -0.018 -0.64%
Mars US 7 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
Urals 1 day 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.12 -0.39 -0.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.810 -0.018 -0.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 1 day 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 1 day 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 1 day 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.57 +0.92%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 36.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.50 -0.88 -2.49%
Canadian Condensate 78 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 68 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.00 -0.88 -1.76%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 49.25 -0.88 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.00 -0.88 -1.60%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.10 -0.88 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 -0.94 -1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 1 day 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 55 days 65.29 +0.32 +0.49%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.81 +0.69 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 15 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 11 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 18 hours Last I Checked
  • 4 hours Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 2 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day production
  • 9 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 5 hours BABA Next, Probably
  • 8 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco IPO Will Not Save Kingdom
  • 1 day Elizabeth Warren has declared meme warfare in her U.S. President bid
  • 10 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 20 mins Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption

Breaking News:

The Oil Nation Aiming To Double Its Production

There’s No Stopping The World’s Most Politically Charged Pipeline

There’s No Stopping The World’s Most Politically Charged Pipeline

Nord Stream 2 is arguably…

A Mining Explosion: The Dirty Little Secret Of The Green Revolution

A Mining Explosion: The Dirty Little Secret Of The Green Revolution

Exponential expansion of global mining…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The Oil Nation Aiming To Double Its Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2019, 6:30 PM CST Brazil Oil Production

Brazil may be able to produce in the future as much as 7 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said on Wednesday, without specifying a timeline for this.

The South American oil producer, which currently pumps 3 million bpd of crude oil, could further consolidate its global position as an exporter of commodities, Albuquerque said ahead of the transfer-of-rights auction which is being held later on Wednesday.

In October and November, Brazil is holding three oil auctions for different areas under different regimes in its offshore basins.

The first auction, held on October 10, attracted major international oil companies, with Big Oil scooping up exploration blocks in the bid round that fetched a record total amount of signing bonuses. The massive transfer-of-rights (TOR) auction is being held on November 6 and the 6th production sharing round will take place on November 7.  

After the TOR auction today, Brazil could see its oil reserves double to 30 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

Production in Brazil is rapidly growing thanks to start-ups of new offshore oil fields. Total liquids production increased by 480,000 bpd year on year to 3.10 million bpd in August—a record high, according to Energy Aspects. Crude oil production in Brazil jumped by 220,000 bpd on the month to 2.99 million bpd in August, thanks to rising production in the pre-salt layers.

Related: Iran’s $280 Billion Sanction Skirting Scheme

According to OPEC’s estimates in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), the 2.99-million-bpd crude oil production in August was an all-time high for Brazil.

The cartel estimates that Brazil will be the second-largest contributor to non-OPEC supply growth this year and next, after the United States. Brazil, like the United States, is not part of the OPEC+ coalition that currently restricts production hoping to draw down global oversupply.

OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia has informally asked Brazil to join the organization, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last week, adding that he would personally like his country to be a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Musk Hints At Military Use For Tesla’s Cyberpunk Pickup Truck

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com