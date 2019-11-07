Oil Major Makes 100 Million Barrel North Sea Discovery

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.85 +0.50 +0.89%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.07 +0.33 +0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Mars US 22 hours 56.65 -0.93 -1.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 2 days 61.80 +0.20 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.17 -0.95 -1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.790 -0.038 -1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.46 +0.26 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 63.31 +0.02 +0.03%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.34 -0.70 -1.30%
Basra Light 2 days 64.94 -1.36 -2.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.20 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.29 -0.42 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 63.52 -0.48 -0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.67 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.50 -0.88 -2.49%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 69 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.00 -0.88 -1.76%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.70 -0.88 -1.85%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.25 -0.88 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 54.00 -0.88 -1.60%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.10 -0.88 -1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Giddings 2 days 46.75 -0.75 -1.58%
ANS West Coast 56 days 66.03 +0.74 +1.13%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.30 -0.88 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.25 -0.88 -1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.00 -0.75 -1.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -1.00 -2.11%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.93 -0.88 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour BLOWOUT Official release, Scary the lack of Fundamentals Ignored
  • 3 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 1 hour BABA Next, Probably
  • 1 hour China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 1 hour Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 11 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 5 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 10 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 23 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 10 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

The Real Reason Big Oil Bailed On Brazil

Iraq In Crisis

Iraq In Crisis

Iraq has been suffering through…

Can Saudi Arabia Hold OPEC+ Together?

Can Saudi Arabia Hold OPEC+ Together?

In a struggling oil market,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Makes 100 Million Barrel North Sea Discovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2019, 9:30 AM CST offshore

Norway’s energy giant Equinor has made one of this year’s biggest discoveries in the North Sea estimated to contain up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in the most mature area of the basin.

“We are making one of this year’s biggest discoveries in the most mature area of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), not far from the Troll field. This demonstrates the opportunities that still exist for value creation and revenue from this industry,” Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway and the UK, said in a statement.

Equinor expects to tie back the discovery to existing infrastructure in this mature area. Due to the proximity of existing infrastructure, the discovered resources can be recovered with good profitability and at low carbon dioxide (CO2) intensity, Ashton said.

Last month, Equinor started up the giant oil field Johan Sverdrup in Norway’s North Sea, and production has already reached a rate of above 200,000 barrels per oil per day.

Yet, operators offshore Norway have not struck huge fields like Johan Sverdrup recently, so they rely on smaller finds close to existing infrastructure to sustain production in one of the world’s most mature offshore basins.

This year is on track to be the best year for discoveries offshore Norway since 2014, according to Rystad Energy.

Equinor’s latest discovery is estimated to hold recoverable resources of around 70 million barrels of oil equivalent, Rystad says, noting that this discovery brings total year-to-date discoveries to 520 million boe, above the 518 million boe found offshore Norway in 2018.

Norway’s oil production fell in 2018 compared to 2017 and is further expected to drop this year to its lowest level since 1988.

Johan Sverdrup and Johan Castberg in the Barents Sea scheduled for first oil in 2022 will boost production between 2020 and 2025, but after that, in the absence of major discoveries, Norway will struggle to sustain its oil production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Oil Nation Aiming To Double Its Production

Next Post

World’s Third-Largest Oil Nation Dumps Climate Change Plan

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com