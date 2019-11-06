OilPrice GEA
Musk Hints At Military Use For Tesla's Cyberpunk Pickup Truck

Egypt Prepares For A Renewable Energy Revolution

Egypt Prepares For A Renewable Energy Revolution

Egypt is moving ahead with…

Iraq In Crisis

Iraq In Crisis

Iraq has been suffering through…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Musk Hints At Military Use For Tesla’s Cyberpunk Pickup Truck

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2019, 4:30 PM CST

Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup truck, or ‘Cybertruck’ as Elon Musk calls it, looks like an armored carrier of the future, Tesla’s boss said at the Air Force Space Pitch Day, pitching the new truck as a good fit for the U.S. military.

“We are going to come out with the Tesla pickup truck, or we call it ‘Cybertruck.’ I mean, it looks like an armored personnel carrier from the future. It doesn’t look like a normal car,” Musk said at the event in San Francisco on Tuesday, at which he mostly discussed SpaceX’s Starship.

Referring to the new pickup truck from Tesla, Musk said, as carried by Teslarati:

“You may like it, you may not. I like it. It’s going to look like it came off a movie set.”

Expectations are that Tesla will reveal its new electric vehicle this month, although it hasn’t officially announced an unveil date yet.

In previous statements, Musk has said that he has been most excited about the new pickup truck among Tesla’s upcoming vehicles.

In an interview for Recode last November, Musk said that the pickup truck would be like “a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, ‘Blade Runner’ pickup truck.” It will be awesome, amazing, and heart-stopping, Musk added.  

Related: The Next Stage Of Trump’s Plan To “Secure The Oil” In Syria

Earlier this year, Tesla’s chief executive said that the EV maker would try to keep the starting price of the pickup truck at below US$50,000—at a maximum US$49,000 starting price because Tesla doesn’t want the new vehicle to be really expensive.

“Ideally less. It just can’t be unaffordable. It’s got to be something that’s affordable,” Musk said on a podcast in June, as carried by Electrek.

In terms of functionality and performance, Tesla strives to make the new pickup truck to be a better truck than Ford F-150 and a better sports car than the standard Porsche 911, Musk said earlier this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

