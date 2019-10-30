OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.93 -0.13 -0.24%
Brent Crude 2 hours 60.24 -0.99 -1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
Urals 19 hours 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.47 -1.26 -2.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.692 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 19 hours 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 19 hours 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 19 hours 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 19 hours 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.44 -0.21 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 37.62 -0.83 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.49 -0.07 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Premium Synthetic 61 days 55.94 -0.27 -0.48%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 50.04 -0.02 -0.04%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Peace Sour 2 hours 48.79 -0.27 -0.55%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 51.79 -0.27 -0.52%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 54.44 -0.27 -0.49%
Central Alberta 2 hours 49.54 -0.27 -0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.59 +0.34 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 19 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 48 days 64.67 -0.59 -0.90%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -0.25 -0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.72 +0.33 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 2 hours World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 3 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 22 hours PETROTEQ ACHIEVES HIGHER OIL QUALITY
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 14 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 11 mins Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 1 day Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 1 day Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 1 day NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 3 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

Shale Stocks Are Suffering From A Sentiment Problem

Shale Stocks Are Suffering From A Sentiment Problem

Third quarter earnings are already…

A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas

A Warm Winter Would Be 'Catastrophic' For Natural Gas

There is no light at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Is Looking For Another Member

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 30, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT OPEC Newest Member

OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia has informally asked Brazil to join the organization, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, adding that he would personally like his country to be a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Another large member would be rather convenient for OPEC, who has seen its influence wane in recent years thanks to growing US shale.

“I personally would very much like Brazil to become a member of OPEC,” Bolsonaro said at the Future Investment Initiative 2019 in Riyadh, as carried by Reuters.

Bolsonaro was informally asked Brazil to join OPEC after he held meetings with senior Saudi government officials this week, including with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Bloomberg reports.

The Brazilian president would have to consult with his economy and energy ministers and teams about joining OPEC, Bolsonaro said.  

If Brazil becomes a member of the organization, it would be the third-biggest producer after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and ahead of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, for example.

If Brazil were to join OPEC, it would be one of the biggest members in terms of production to have become a member in decades.

Production in Brazil is rapidly growing thanks to start-ups of new offshore oil fields. Total liquids production increased by 480,000 bpd year on year to 3.10 million bpd in August—a record high, according to Energy Aspects. Crude oil production in Brazil jumped by 220,000 bpd on the month to 2.99 million bpd in August, thanks to rising production in the pre-salt layers.

Related: OPEC Powerless Against Global Production Growth

According to OPEC’s estimates in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), the 2.99-million bpd crude oil production in August was an all-time high.

The cartel estimates that Brazil will be the second-largest contributor to non-OPEC supply growth this year and next, after the United States. Brazil, like the United States, is not part of the OPEC+ coalition that currently restricts production hoping to draw down global oversupply.

Ironically, it’s the soaring non-OPEC supply growth that has wrecked a large part of OPEC’s efforts to rebalance the oil market and prop up prices. If Brazil does become a member, OPEC will have a say in Brazil’s oil production as well, increasing the overall market share over which it has influence.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla’s Global Expansion Is Paying Off

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com