Tankers Across The Caribbean Wait For PDVSA Payments

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.15 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 23 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
Urals 2 days 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.44 +0.68 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 2 days 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 2 days 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.12 +0.73 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 55.91 +0.26 +0.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.36 +0.26 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.06 +0.26 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.21 +0.26 +0.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.11 +0.26 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 -0.16 -0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 +0.26 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 1 hour Car-free days in London
  • 28 mins Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 16 mins US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Central Bank Chief
  • 21 mins Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 1 day OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 7 hours "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 1 day Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 24 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 12 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 21 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 24 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 16 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 19 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 51 mins WTI $71, but Crude in West Texas Only Goes for $60?

Breaking News:

Maduro Buys Oil To Help Cuba While Venezuelans Starve

U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate

U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate

U.S. shale oil production continues…

Russia To See Oil Revenues Jump Fivefold

Russia To See Oil Revenues Jump Fivefold

Due to the oil price…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tankers Across The Caribbean Wait For PDVSA Payments

By Irina Slav - May 15, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil tanker

Ten tankers carrying various oil products are sitting anchored across the Caribbean awaiting payment for the delivery from Venezuela’s PDVSA, unnamed sources told S&P Platts. The vessels hold more than 3 million barrels of oil products, including heavy virgin naphtha and gasoline blendstock.

The troubled Venezuelan company has been slow to make payments for oil product cargoes, but it is making them, one of the sources said, adding that "We did not see them as big buyers for May deliveries of gasoline and diesel, so I guess they feel comfortable with the ships waiting."

Venezuela is suffering a shortage of heavy virgin naphtha, which is blended with the local heavy crude before it is shipped to the United States and Asia. This has added to woes such as the catastrophic decline in oil production due to lack of funds for field maintenance, and the resulting drop in refinery processing rates. This latter problem has forced the cash-strapped country to increase fuel imports to satisfy domestic demand.

PDVSA itself said in a recent technical report that its biggest refining complex, Paraguana refining Center, with a capacity of 955,000 bpd of crude was operating at just 19 percent of that.

Related: OPEC: The Oil Glut Is Gone

The Venezuelan state oil company has other problems, too. Two weeks ago, ConocoPhillips obtained two court orders for the seizure of PDVSA assets in the Caribbean in an attempt to enforce a court ruling that has awarded the U.S. company with US$2 billion in compensation for the forced nationalization of its assets by the Hugo Chavez government 11 years ago.

Conoco this week moved to seize some oil product inventory belonging to PDVSA from a Curacao storage terminal, after the island’s government gave it the green light. If Conoco seizes all targeted assets, which include a refinery, also on Curacao, and several storage facilities on two other islands in the Caribbean, it would seriously aggravate the struggling company’s situation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Major Reorganization Going On At Tesla

Next Post

Tanker Insurance Issues Could Stymie Iran’s Oil Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com