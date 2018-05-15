Major Reorganization Going On At Tesla

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.15 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 23 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
Urals 2 days 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.44 +0.68 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 2 days 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 2 days 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.12 +0.73 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 55.91 +0.26 +0.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.36 +0.26 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.06 +0.26 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.21 +0.26 +0.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.11 +0.26 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 -0.16 -0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 +0.26 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 1 hour Car-free days in London
  • 28 mins Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 16 mins US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Central Bank Chief
  • 21 mins Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 1 day OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 7 hours "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 1 day Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 24 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 12 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 21 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 24 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 16 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 19 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 51 mins WTI $71, but Crude in West Texas Only Goes for $60?

Breaking News:

Maduro Buys Oil To Help Cuba While Venezuelans Starve

The Coal Plant Of The Future

The Coal Plant Of The Future

In a bid to support…

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

The full extent of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Major Reorganization Going On At Tesla

By Irina Slav - May 15, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Elon Musk Tesla

Tesla is undergoing a major reorganization that includes streamlining activities and functions to improve its performance, the company confirmed after the Wall Street Journal reported it, citing an internal email.

Reuters recalls that Elon Musk mentioned reorganization during Tesla’s Q1 earnings conference call, but at that time, Musk did not go into details. Now, Musk has said in the email to the Tesla staff that it was “flattening the management structure to improve communication,” and cutting activities that are not “not vital to the success of our mission.”

The reorganization announcement comes on the heels of news that a senior executive has left the company for its rival Alphabet’s Waymo, and a statement from Tesla that another executive—the senior vice president for engineering—has taken some time off.

Meanwhile, Tesla is being investigated by the transport safety authorities for a crash, during which, the driver said, the Autopilot feature was on. In a couple of recent tweets Musk downplayed the accident itself, emphasizing the fact that the only injury the Tesla driver had sustained was a broken ankle, when, he argued, it would have been much worse in any other car.

Investors are clearly getting tired of boisterous statements from Tesla and Musk as they are not yet seeing much substance in these. The company spared no assurance during the Q1 conference call that Model 3 production is ramping up faster, and the 5,000-a-week target will be hit by the end of June, but its shares have been falling as investors’ trust begins to wane.

Even the report of a record-high revenue did not quash concerns about the carmaker’s performance, especially against the background of several new vehicle releases including the Semi truck and a planned Model Y SUV. The majority of analysts and observers seem to be of the opinion that Tesla must first clear the problems around the models already in production, notably the Model 3, and then move on to other models.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EDP Set To Reject $11B Chinese Takeover Offer

Next Post

Tankers Across The Caribbean Wait For PDVSA Payments

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com