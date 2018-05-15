Tanker Insurance Issues Could Stymie Iran’s Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 71.15 +0.19 +0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 23 hours 71.29 +0.61 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
Urals 2 days 73.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.44 +0.68 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.851 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.28 -0.70 -0.95%
Murban 2 days 76.73 -0.70 -0.90%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.87 +0.69 +0.97%
Basra Light 2 days 75.45 +0.99 +1.33%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.87 +0.79 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.06 +0.52 +0.67%
Girassol 2 days 77.46 +0.52 +0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.20 -0.22 -0.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.12 +0.73 +1.45%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 55.91 +0.26 +0.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.36 +0.26 +0.38%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.06 +0.26 +0.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 64.21 +0.26 +0.41%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 60.81 +0.26 +0.43%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.46 +0.26 +0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.11 +0.26 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.16 +0.67 +0.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.50 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.82 -0.16 -0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -0.40 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.86 -0.40 -0.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.41 -0.40 -0.59%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +0.25 +0.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.97 +0.26 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 1 hour Car-free days in London
  • 28 mins Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 16 mins US Imposes Sanctions On Iran Central Bank Chief
  • 21 mins Maduro Loyal to Cuba At Expense of Own Citizens
  • 1 day OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 7 hours "Undrillable" Arctic?
  • 1 day Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 24 hours Trump's Negotiation Strategy: Watch This with China ...
  • 12 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 21 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 24 hours China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 16 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 19 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 51 mins WTI $71, but Crude in West Texas Only Goes for $60?

Breaking News:

Maduro Buys Oil To Help Cuba While Venezuelans Starve

Europe Buys More Russian Gas Despite Strained Relations

Europe Buys More Russian Gas Despite Strained Relations

Despite increased tensions, European countries…

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

OPEC lifted its global crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tanker Insurance Issues Could Stymie Iran’s Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 15, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT oil tanker

While the oil industry and market are still assessing the impact of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the re-imposition of sanctions, the biggest hurdle to Iran’s crude oil exports could be issues with the insurance of tankers carrying oil out of Iran—and this could significantly affect its exports.

After the 180-day wind-down period, reinstated U.S. sanctions on Iran will likely prevent the members of the International Group of P&I from insuring the tankers against risks if they call on Iranian ports to export or import oil and oil products, Mike Salthouse, the chair of a sanctions committee for the IG Group, told Bloomberg.

Insurance backed by the International Group of P&I is considered the standard in oil shipment contracts. However, with the coming U.S. sanctions, that coverage for tankers in and out of Iran could be reduced or even “stopped altogether” in November, according to Salthouse.

The International Group is in contact with the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the European External Action Service, and “will be using those to obtain more clarity for ourselves and our members,” Salthouse told Bloomberg.

During the previous sanctions period before the 2015 deal was struck, Asian customers of Iranian oil created sovereign insurance entities, and Iran also provided more coverage.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday, and the EU said that “The European Union is committed to the continued full and effective implementation of all parts of the Iran nuclear deal.”

Related: U.S. Shale Oil Production Rises At Record-Breaking Rate

Yet, shipping companies—including Maersk Tankers and Torm—are already refusing to offer ships for new cargoes from Iran, for fear of complications in the cargo and insurance related payments, industry sources told Platts on Monday. Maersk Tankers will honor the deals that went into effect before May 8, but it would not commit tankers to fresh cargoes, it said.

“There is a whole chain of people who are involved in providing an insurance cover and the US decision will cause major headaches to all of them because the processing is now to be done in such a way which is not in contravention of the new sanctions regime,” a Singapore-based maritime broker told Platts late last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tankers Across The Caribbean Wait For PDVSA Payments

Next Post

Norway Expects Gas Exports Prices To Fall In 2019

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com