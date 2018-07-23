Taiwan Refiner Samples U.S. Crude

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.84 -0.42 -0.62%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.02 -0.05 -0.07%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.692 -0.036 -1.32%
Mars US 3 days 67.06 -0.94 -1.38%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
Urals 4 days 69.65 +1.82 +2.68%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.20 +0.88 +1.37%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.692 -0.036 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 71.08 +1.10 +1.57%
Murban 4 days 73.78 +1.01 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 4 days 68.15 -0.29 -0.42%
Basra Light 4 days 71.82 +0.57 +0.80%
Saharan Blend 4 days 72.26 -0.27 -0.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Girassol 4 days 72.65 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.57 +0.66 +0.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.11 -0.08 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.26 +0.02 +0.05%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.56 +0.02 +0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 69.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.56 +0.89 +1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 6 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 5 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 60.75 +1.00 +1.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.97 +1.00 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes US production hits record
  • 7 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 17 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 4 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 4 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 4 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 3 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 1 hour Putin Offers to Help America on Oil
  • 1 hour Elon is a full blown con man
  • 19 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 14 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 19 hours Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 20 hours Russia & China bypassing Oil Sanctions to North Korea, U.S. Peeved
  • 4 hours Goldman Sachs' Grim Number on Solar
  • 4 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 6 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan

Breaking News:

Taiwan Refiner Samples U.S. Crude

IEA: World Is Not Spending Enough On Energy

IEA: World Is Not Spending Enough On Energy

The International Energy Agency is…

Oil Regains Footing After Saudis Pause Production Surge

Oil Regains Footing After Saudis Pause Production Surge

Oil prices rebounded somewhat on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Taiwan Refiner Samples U.S. Crude

By Irina Slav - Jul 23, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT oil tanker

Taiwanese refiner Formosa Petrochemical Corp has bought its first-ever cargo of U.S. crude oil—Mars grade—as part of efforts to diversify supplies, Reuters reports, citing a company spokesman.

The spokesman, KY Lin, said the refining margins from processing Mars crude were comparable to the margins from Iraq’s Basra Light, while its sulfur content was lower than the Iraqi grade.

“We will try out the U.S. crude at our refinery, whether it’s suitable, and decide later if we’ll include the grade in future spot purchases,” KY Lin said.

Formosa Petrochemical is not the first Taiwanese refiner to turn to U.S. crude. Its peer CPC Corps imports at least 4 million barrels a month of U.S. oil. The wider Asian market has also seen an increase in shipments from the United States this year as Middle Eastern and Russian Far East grades have become costlier because of the OPEC+ production cut agreement from the end of 2016.

Reuters quotes an unnamed source as saying Formosa bought the Mars crude at a premium of US$0.50 to US$1 per barrel to the Dubai benchmark, just a little more than Oman crude free-on-board shipments scheduled for September.

Now that the OPEC+ club has started ramping up production once again to cap the oil price rise, their export rates might decline but the ramp-up coincides with the heating up of the trade dispute between the United States and China, which has prompted the latter to curb imports from the former.

Related: India And China Could Mitigate Damage For Iran

This means that U.S. producers need new markets, and since Asian refiners are the most oil-hungry ones out there, finding alternative markets could be a quick job.

U.S. crude oil production last week hit 11 million barrels daily, as estimated by the Energy Information Administration. This is a historic high and the trend is upward, with U.S. light crude seeking more international markets in the future.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Germany Encourages India To Keep Buying Oil From Iran

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com