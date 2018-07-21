Ukraine’s Natural Gas Transit Woes May Be Easing

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 21 hours 68.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 22 hours 73.07 +0.49 +0.68%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.728 -0.008 -0.29%
Mars US 22 hours 67.41 -1.81 -2.61%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +1.82 +2.68%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 3 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.32 +0.33 +0.52%
Natural Gas 21 hours 2.728 -0.008 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.08 +1.10 +1.57%
Murban 2 days 73.78 +1.01 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 68.15 -0.29 -0.42%
Basra Light 2 days 71.82 +0.57 +0.80%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.26 -0.27 -0.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Girassol 2 days 72.65 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 41.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.24 +0.49 +1.30%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.24 +0.49 +0.76%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.54 +0.49 +0.72%
Sweet Crude 3 days 60.24 +0.49 +0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 58.24 +0.49 +0.85%
Peace Sour 3 days 58.24 +0.49 +0.85%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 61.24 +0.49 +0.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 69.24 +0.49 +0.71%
Central Alberta 3 days 60.24 +0.49 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 3 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 4 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 3 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 3 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 3 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.97 +0.70 +0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 13 minutes Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 22 minutes Will China Go Through with Oil Tariffs?
  • 2 days Can US sue OPEC?
  • 22 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 1 day WTI needs to stay above 70.x, for rally to continue.
  • 1 day Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 23 hours Market to fall 70% in 2 months?
  • 20 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 6 hours Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 1 day GE CEO: China Tariffs Could Cost Conglomerate Up To $400 million
  • 2 days Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 2 days FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 1 day Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 23 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 1 day XOM @ 83 headed for 70s
  • 1 day Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 2 days Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?

Breaking News:

US Oil To The Rescue As Italy Runs Short On Libya/Iran Challenges

Alt Text

Gazprom’s Next Giant Gas Field

Gazprom is upping the ante…

Alt Text

Big Oil’s Next Major Move

As natural gas demand soars…

Alt Text

Putin Assures Trump: Russia Will Keep Ukraine Gas Transit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Ukraine’s Natural Gas Transit Woes May Be Easing

By Viktor Katona - Jul 21, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Despite significantly weakened interest towards internal political dealings in Ukraine itself, the issue of Ukraine’s gas transit remains a much-debated issue of the European energy community (understandably, since European countries want to make sure a viable solution is found for Russian pipeline gas supplies).

Ukraine’s gas transit was even on the tapis during the recent Putin-Trump talks in Helsinki, where the Russian president assured his counterpart that Moscow would keep the transit route even after 2019, when the current 10-year contract runs out. Analysts have long argued that such an outcome would be highly expedient and recent Brussels-induced developments point to a potential consensus-based solution brewing already.

Russia, Ukraine and the Energy Directorate of the European Commission held three-party talks June 17 on ways to solve the Ukraine gas transit limbo. The back story was pretty daunting – Russia has had to backtrack on its previous pledge to completely annul Ukrainian gas transit by 2020 and is now identifying 10-15 BCm/year as the optimal transit volume (even though it will most likely need 20-30 BCm/year even after Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream are commissioned).

Ukraine’s political leadership, too, finds itself in a difficult position because it has invested way too much political capital in depicting Russia as the ultimate cause of all of Ukraine’s evils, yet it desperately needs the transit revenues to finance its ailing budget.

Related: Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

The first results of the trilateral negotiations are overwhelmingly positive – it genuinely seems that by taking on the political responsibility in case the talks fail, Brussels has managed to solve one of the key deficiencies of Russo-Ukranian relations lately, namely, that everything is used as an argument in a perennial blame game.

Also, it seems that the EU is intent on seeing through the end Ukraine’s implementation of EU energy regulations, which, regarding tariff-setting and operator unbundling, are a positive development. The sides have agreed that it will not be Naftogaz, the traditional partner, that will be included in the final gas transit setup, but a new system operator, unbundled from it for the specific purposes of gas transportation.

Ukraine’s long-delayed attempts at unbundling the gas transmission system operator can be characterized as nothing but chaos-ridden. Following several years’ wait, the Ukrainian government postulated June 2017 that the current gas transportation grid assets be transferred to PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine (Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy, MGU), yet the current operator Naftogaz is bent staying in the transmission business one way or another and has been delaying the implementation for quite some time already. Naftogaz even spun out a new entity within its umbrella, the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator, thus creating a situation in which there are two potential grid operators vying for their place in the sun.

Naftogaz has been trying to peg the unbundling process with the Stockholm Arbitration Decision on the Gazprom transit contract, despite significant pressure from the European Commission to pursue the path that had been charted. It is important to remember that a total of $1 billion was granted to Kiev on the condition that it reforms its gas transmission system and creates an independent grid operator.

The Ukrainian government, too, is trying to obfuscate the situation – even though it has created a new entity, MGU, it is by no means willing to privatize it. The ensuing mess is understandable in a way, since gas transiting was traditionally the only profit-making segment of Naftogaz’s activities and was used for many years as a cross-subsidy to keep the company afloat.

Despite many difficulties ahead, the results of the talks seem to signal a palpable shift in attitudes. Naftogaz suggested lowering the transit fee, for years a taboo, to increase the competitiveness of the Ukrainian transit conduit, from $2.50/MCm/100km to $2.17/MCm/100km.

The proposal comes with several caveats, most importantly the Ukrainian side wants to establish a volume peg to the given formula. Ukraine’s expectations in this respect are somewhat quixotic as their considerations are built on the assumption that annual transit flows would amount to 141 BCm/year, meaning that  they do not see the 55 BCmpa Nord Stream 2 being built. Moreover, Ukraine is betting on Moscow ending Gazprom’s export monopoly (after NOVATEK was assigned the role of Russia’s leading LNG exporter, definitely not going to happen) and letting Central Asian gas suppliers in, which is very ambitious indeed.

Related: Yamal LNG Is Conquering China

In view of the above, the upcoming task is fairly straightforward, that is to find a volume threshold that would be acceptable to both parties. Something within the range of 40 and 50 BCm per year might be a consensual number – the 93.5 BCm transited in 2017 will inevitably decrease after Nord Stream 2 is brought online. However, several BCm of Nord Stream volumes will cover demand that was not previously included in Gazprom’s export allocation, either compensating falling Dutch output or increasing German demand.

The Russian Energy Minister A. Novak estimates that European gas demand will increase by 17-25 BCm in the next five years, hence even after Nord Stream 2 eats away half of the current Ukrainian gas transit, there will be sufficient demand for the remaining volumes. 

Russia needs Ukraine as a backup gas conduit, but similarly to Ukraine does not want to risk a face-losing settlement. As things stand now, sooner or later Gazprom will have to accept the Stockholm Arbitration ruling and pay, if not the $2.6 billion adjudicated this February, a part of the sum (as a result of their appeal mitigating some factors).

It is also imaginable that Moscow’s suggesting of reaching an out-of-court settlement will materialize at some point. All in all, by moving the judicial foundations of the next transit contract to Brussels and imbuing it with current EU regulative approaches, both sides stand to benefit. Now both Moscow and Kiev have to see the negotiation process through so that one of Europe’s greatest energy logjams can be finally cleared.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trump’s European Gas Plans Aren’t Realistic
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com