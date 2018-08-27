South Sudan Restarts Oil Production At Major Oil Field

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.71 -0.01 -0.01%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.30 +0.17 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.881 -0.032 -1.10%
Mars US 3 days 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
Urals 3 days 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 65.52 +0.90 +1.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.881 -0.032 -1.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 3 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 3 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 3 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.02 +1.01 +1.38%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.27 +0.06 +0.14%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 37.22 +0.64 +1.75%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 64.22 +0.89 +1.41%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.87 +0.89 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.72 -3.86 -6.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Peace Sour 3 days 43.72 -5.11 -10.46%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.97 +0.89 +1.59%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.72 +0.24 +0.37%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.72 +0.89 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 73.76 +0.58 +0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.68 -0.06 -0.08%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 3 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 75.23 +0.89 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Two regimes, the same face: Iran And Syria Sign Deal For Military militaryCooperation
  • 12 minutes US to fund Italy's debt?
  • 16 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 29 mins What is up with rate hikes?
  • 12 mins The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 2 hours Tesla Stock Tumbles As Take-Private Deal Fails
  • 7 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 2 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 13 hours How solar and wind benefits Republicans
  • 3 hours Impeachment and stock market
  • 9 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 2 hours Can Solar Become "Unamerican"?
  • 56 mins Peak Oil is Now!
  • 10 mins Can US sue OPEC?
  • 3 hours Self-driving Busses in China's Cities
  • 3 hours VW Group Could Recall 124,000 Cars Due to Poisonous Cadmium

Breaking News:

Iran Urges EU To Provide More Oil Purchase Guarantees

Is The Aramco IPO Inevitable?

Is The Aramco IPO Inevitable?

Conflicting reports this week have…

Oil Edges Higher On Iran Fears

Oil Edges Higher On Iran Fears

Oil prices inched higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan Restarts Oil Production At Major Oil Field

By Irina Slav - Aug 27, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Toma south

South Sudan has resumed production from the Toma South oilfield, Reuters reports, quoting the Oil Minister of neighbor Sudan, Azhari Abdulqader. Production at the field was suspended in 2013 amid Sudan’s bloody civil war.

The field is producing at a rate of 20,000 bpd, adding to South Sudan’s overall daily average of 130,000 bpd, which should reach 210,000 bpd by the end of the year after a production restart at another five fields, adding yet another 80,000 bpd to the total.

After years of conflict, Sudan and South Sudan eventually reached an agreement to work together to exploit the oil riches of South Sudan, which got the bulk of the previously united country’s oil reserves, and Sudan, which is the home of the only pipelines that can ship South Sudanese crude to export markets.

In July, the two deployed a joint military force along their border to protect oil fields and pipelines from criminal activity. Earlier, in June, Sudan and South Sudan agreed to jointly repair oil infrastructure that was damaged during the bloody civil war that resulted in the split in 2011.

At the end of June, the warring factions in South Sudan signed the so-called Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, in which the parties to the South Sudan conflict declared a permanent ceasefire and the ministers of Sudan and South Sudan explored ways to rehabilitate the oil sector in South Sudan.

Related: Who Is Seizing Iran’s Market Share?

Before the civil war began, South Sudan produced 350,000 bpd of crude, and now the government is eager to boost production closer to this level. However, concern is growing among the population that South Sudan’s president is too interested in restoring oil production to care about the ongoing peace process.

The joint military protection of the oilfields is also worrying: “While everybody appreciates the efforts made by President al-Bashir to bring peace to South Sudan, it is clear that his desire to see the resumption of oil production far overshadows the peace process. So long as Sudan can secure the oilfields, they may not mind if we continue to fight in other areas,” said a representative for South Sudan’s civil society at the June talks that resulted in the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gulf Coast Oil Product Cargoes Diverted To Brazil After Petrobras Refinery Fire

Next Post

Iran Urges EU To Provide More Oil Purchase Guarantees

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com