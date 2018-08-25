Lower Gas Prices Are Right Around The Corner

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 68.72 +0.89 +1.31%
Brent Crude 1 day 76.13 +1.04 +1.39%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Mars US 1 day 70.27 +0.94 +1.36%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
Urals 2 days 73.67 +1.46 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Louisiana Light 3 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.62 +2.51 +4.04%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.913 -0.040 -1.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.77 +0.90 +1.24%
Murban 2 days 75.95 +0.84 +1.12%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.49 +1.20 +1.73%
Basra Light 2 days 75.45 +1.07 +1.44%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.50 +1.40 +1.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.89 +1.50 +1.99%
Girassol 2 days 76.20 +1.52 +2.04%
Opec Basket 3 days 73.01 +1.26 +1.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 43.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.58 -1.98 -5.13%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 63.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 67.98 -0.03 -0.04%
Sweet Crude 3 days 57.58 -0.03 -0.05%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 56.08 -0.03 -0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.48 -0.03 -0.05%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.83 -0.03 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 73.18 +0.33 +0.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Giddings 2 days 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 4 days 74.74 +2.63 +3.65%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.67 +0.89 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.62 +0.89 +1.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.17 +0.89 +1.38%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.34 -0.03 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 11 minutes The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 19 minutes Can US sue OPEC?
  • 19 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 10 hours Impeachment and stock market
  • 16 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 18 hours Trump: Social media companies are 'silencing millions of people'
  • 13 hours Italy And EU Clash Over Fate Of Stranded Migrants
  • 1 day Climate Change Has Already Hit Home Prices, Led By The Jersey Shore
  • 2 days Peninsula For Peace: South Korea Sends Sanctioned Material to North Korea
  • 2 days Peak Oil is Now!
  • 2 days Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 2 hours Can Solar Become "Unamerican"?
  • 1 day Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 24 hours California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 1 day Surging Demand for Electric Vehicles

Breaking News:

Gulf Coast Oil Product Cargoes Diverted To Brazil After Petrobras Refinery Fire

Alt Text

Support For Coal And Nuclear Power Could Harm Natural Gas

Natural gas in the U.S.…

Alt Text

How Long Can U.S. Refineries Remain Offline?

As hurricane Harvey has moved…

Alt Text

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Iván Freites, a secretary of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Lower Gas Prices Are Right Around The Corner

By Robert Rapier - Aug 25, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Gas

Fall arrives next month. Along with it comes relief from the heat, and usually at the gasoline pump as well. 

It isn’t simply that demand for gasoline drops after summer driving season. Gasoline is also cheaper to produce after summer, for reasons I explain below.

There are many different recipes that can be used to make gasoline, but the final product has to meet certain specifications. One of those is related to how quickly the gasoline evaporates, and that is influenced by the composition and the ambient temperature.

Regulating Smog

Gasoline vapors contribute to smog, so the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates gasoline blends by putting seasonal limits on the Reid vapor pressure (RVP). The RVP specification is a measure of the tendency to evaporate; the higher the vapor pressure the faster the evaporation rate.

Normal atmospheric pressure is around 14.7 lbs per square inch (psi) at sea level. As liquids are heated, the vapor pressure of the liquid rises until it reaches atmospheric pressure — at which point it boils.

Thus, vapor pressure is a function of both the substance and its temperature. Under normal atmospheric temperatures water is a liquid because its vapor pressure is well below 14.7 psi. It still evaporates (i.e., it still has a vapor pressure), but slowly.

The same phenomenon applies to gasoline. As the temperature increases, the vapor pressure rises. Thus, if gasoline blends remained exactly the same from winter to summer, the evaporation rates in summer would be much higher. That would greatly increase smog.

Related: Brazil’s Opposing Energy Views

So, EPA lowers the RVP requirement for gasoline in summer. The specific limit varies from state to state (and tends to be more restrictive in congested areas and warmer locations), but 7.8 psi is a common RVP limit in much of the U.S. in the summer months. 

Fall Means Cheaper Gasoline

In September, the RVP specifications begin to be phased back up. This lowers the cost of gasoline production by allowing the blending of more butane, which is cheap relative to most other gasoline blending components. 

Butane has an RVP of 52 psi, which means pure butane is a gas at ambient pressure and temperature. But it can be blended into gasoline, and its fractional contribution to the blend roughly determines its fractional contribution to the overall vapor pressure. As long as the total blend does not exceed normal atmospheric pressure (again, ~14.7 psi) butane can exist as a liquid in a gasoline blend.

Butane can’t make a large contribution to summer blends without driving the vapor pressure above the limit. But when the limit increases in the fall, it becomes feasible to blend larger volumes of butane. 

Related: Venezuela Takes Unprecedented Action To Stabilize Currency

Butane is cheap and abundant. Butane is a component of natural gas liquids (NGLs), the production of which have boomed along with natural gas production. Butane routinely trades at a discount of more than $1/gallon to gasoline, so gasoline blenders are happy to blend as much in as they possibly can.

So fall not only brings lower demand, but it opens up the gasoline supply to a cheap and abundant blending component. That’s why prices tend to fall as the weather begins to cool. And as summer approaches, the RVP specs tighten back up. The amount of butane that can be blended drops, just as summer driving season starts to pick back up. That’s why gasoline prices conversely rise by Memorial Day.

Up Next – The Ethanol Effect

The requirement to blend ethanol into the gasoline pool is a wildcard that has impacted gasoline blending over the past decade. I will discuss the impact of ethanol, and how a move to 15% ethanol blends can impact gasoline specifications, in the next article.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Are Natural Gas Prices About To Break Out?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever
The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

The “Weakest” EIA Report In Years

 Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

 Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

Saudis Officially Call Off Aramco IPO

 What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

What Caused Oil’s Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com