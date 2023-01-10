Shell Nearly Sold Its Norwegian Oil And Gas Assets In Late 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.07 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.87 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.04 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.574 -0.336 -8.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.328 +0.035 +1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.63 +0.86 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.328 +0.035 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.42 +1.86 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.32 +1.92 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.37 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 406 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.74 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.69 +1.30 +2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 22 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

China Issues Massive Oil Import Quotas As It Reopens Borders

China Issues Massive Oil Import Quotas As It Reopens Borders

China’s oil demand looks set…

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

Over the long run, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Nearly Sold Its Norwegian Oil And Gas Assets In Late 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2023, 8:00 AM CST

Shell held talks last year with the biggest UK North Sea producer Harbour Energy to sell its oil and gas fields offshore Norway and some mature assets offshore the UK, but a deal ultimately couldn’t be reached due to price volatility, company sources told Reuters on Tuesday. 

Shell, as well as other majors, have worked in recent years on streamlining asset portfolios to focus on the most profitable projects. Back in 2021, Shell said that its oil production peaked in 2019 and is set for a continual decline over the next three decades as it looks toward the renewables side of the business. Shell said its carbon dioxide emissions also likely peaked—a year earlier, in 2018.  

The UK-based supermajor and Harbour Energy were in the advanced stages of talks for the sale at the end of 2022, according to Reuters’ sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just then, Norway had ramped up its natural gas production and become the single largest gas supplier to Europe’s biggest economy, Germany. Yesterday, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said that Norway would continue to pump the current high volumes of natural gas for at least another five years as operators have pledged $30.3 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns) to develop new fields and extend the lifetimes of producing fields.  

Shell, which has been present in Norway since 1912, would have been the latest supermajor to quit the region. U.S. majors Chevron and ExxonMobil exited operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Wael Sawan, Shell’s new CEO who succeeded Ben van Beurden on January 1, is not currently reviewing the Norwegian assets, according to two Reuters’ sources. 

Apart from oil and gas assets, Shell’s business in Norway includes participation in the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project together with Norway’s Equinor and France’s TotalEnergies. Northern Lights is Norway’s first license for CO2 storage on the Shelf. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

The Kremlin Is “Keeping A Very Close Watch” On Russian Oil Prices

Next Post

Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com