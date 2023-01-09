$30 Billion Investment Will Keep Norwegian Gas Output High For Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.30 +2.53 +3.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.05 +2.48 +3.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.45 +2.43 +3.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.846 +0.136 +3.67%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.328 +0.083 +3.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 3 days 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.328 +0.083 +3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.56 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban 3 days 77.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.24 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 405 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.35 +0.77 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.89 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.39 +0.77 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.52 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 75.92 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.17 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 71.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 69.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.27 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.62 +0.10 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 19 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

$30 Billion Investment Will Keep Norwegian Gas Output High For Years

3 Energy Stock Picks For 2023

3 Energy Stock Picks For 2023

Oil prices have fallen back…

Ripe For Disruption: U.S. Power Generators Must Act

Ripe For Disruption: U.S. Power Generators Must Act

With temperatures rising across the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

$30 Billion Investment Will Keep Norwegian Gas Output High For Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 09, 2023, 7:41 AM CST

Norway will continue to pump the current high volumes of natural gas for at least another five years as operators have pledged $30.3 billion (300 billion Norwegian crowns) to develop new fields and extend the lifetimes of producing fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.  

“These are remarkable investments for the future. This will help ensure that Norway can continue to be a reliable supplier of energy to Europe”, said NPD Director General Torgeir Stordal.  

“Only rarely have we seen so much oil and gas produced on the Norwegian shelf as was the case last year – and only rarely have we seen such significant investment decisions,” the NPD said in its yearly overview of the production and investment activity on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Norway’s gas production was 9 billion standard cubic meters higher compared with 2021. Gas now accounts for more than half of production from the shelf, the Norwegian authority said.  

“Production is extremely high, and it will continue to grow in the years to come. Gas production is projected to remain at around 2022 levels for the next four to five years,” the directorate said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consistently high production has been the result of the higher number of producing fields, as several start-ups took place last year, as well as older fields producing longer and producing more than previously expected, according to the NPD.

Natural gas production in Norway, which supplies around 25% of the gas consumed in the EU and the UK, was expected to rise by 8 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, government estimates showed at the end of 2022.

In the summer of 2022, Norway’s authorities approved applications from operators to boost production from several operating gas fields, to allow higher gas production as its key partners, the EU and the UK, scrambled for gas supply ahead of the winter.

Last year, Norway became Germany’s single-largest natural gas supplier, overtaking Russia, as total German gas imports dropped by 12.3% compared to 2021, the German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said last week. Norway provided 33% of the gas Germany imported last year, followed by Russia, whose share fell to 22% for last year, compared to a 52% share in 2021, the German regulator said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

China Eases Ban On Australian Coal Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com