Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.84 +0.21 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.66 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.04 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.561 -0.349 -8.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.321 +0.029 +1.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.63 +0.86 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.321 +0.029 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.42 +1.86 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.32 +1.92 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.37 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 406 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.74 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.69 +1.30 +2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 32 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Energy Giant Cuts Natural Gas Prices By 11%

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

After drawing over 221 million…

EU Works On Overhaul Of Power Market To Lower Energy Bills

EU Works On Overhaul Of Power Market To Lower Energy Bills

The EU Commission is working…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2023, 9:31 AM CST

A 2005 deal for oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea signed by the Philippines with companies from China and Vietnam is illegal, the Philippine Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, saying the country’s constitution bars foreign firms from exploring Philippine natural resources.

The ruling, 14 years after an appeal was lodged, could make talks between China and the Philippines on energy exploration in non-disputed parts of the South China Sea more complicated, according to Reuters.

The long-running dispute in the South China Sea involves territorial claims by China as well as Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brunei, and Malaysia. China has territorial claims to about 90 percent of the South China Sea, which has put it at odds with its neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

A court in The Hague in 2016 ruled against China’s claims and in favor of the Philippines. China, however, has not acknowledged the ruling, which has heightened tensions in the area. Instead, it has continued with its agenda, according to which most of the sea is Chinese waters. 

China and the Philippines agreed at the end of 2019 to pursue joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South China Sea may hold 28 billion barrels of oil, according to an estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey from the mid-90s. Since then, with improvements in technology, this figure could have increased substantially.

However, in June 2022, the Philippines ditched talks with China on a potential joint exploration for oil and gas in the South China Sea due to sovereignty issues and constraints in the Philippines’ constitution.

Because of the Chinese claims over most of the South China Sea, the Philippines has struggled to find partners willing to engage in the exploration of resources in the basin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Shell Nearly Sold Its Norwegian Oil And Gas Assets In Late 2022

Next Post

Shell Nearly Sold Its Norwegian Oil And Gas Assets In Late 2022

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com