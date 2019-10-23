Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.97 +1.49 +2.73%
Brent Crude 22 mins 61.17 +1.47 +2.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Mars US 1 hour 56.17 +1.34 +2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
Urals 17 hours 55.25 +1.50 +2.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.97 +1.34 +2.94%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 2 days 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 2 days 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.59 +1.82 +4.95%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 37.98 +0.72 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 64 days 48.48 +0.97 +2.04%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 54.88 +0.97 +1.80%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 48.73 -1.28 -2.56%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 51.23 +0.47 +0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 52.73 -2.53 -4.58%
Central Alberta 5 mins 48.98 +0.47 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 41 days 63.12 -0.33 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.92 +1.81 +3.76%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.74 +0.85 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 min Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 27 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 5 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 16 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 40 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 9 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

The OPEC Oil Price Jawboning Has Officially Begun

The OPEC Oil Price Jawboning Has Officially Begun

OPEC has already begun to…

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump claimed to have taken…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s US$2.5-billion Islamic bond issued on Tuesday attracted orders worth more than US$13 billion in the first international debt issue since the attacks on vital Saudi oil facilities in the middle of September.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia sold US$2.5 billion worth of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, returning to the bond market to take advantage of the low borrowing costs in hopes of replenishing its government coffers as persistently low oil prices depress revenues.

The ten-year bond was priced at 127 basis points over the benchmark midswaps, down from a guidance of 145-150 basis points over the midswap rate, due to the strong demand, Bloomberg reports.

Investor demand for Saudi Arabia’s Islamic bond was high, even after the September 14 attacks on critical oil infrastructure that knocked more than half of Saudi oil supply offline.  

In recent years, the Kingdom has borrowed a lot of money on the international bond markets to offset the lower government oil revenues, on the back of low oil prices.

In July this year, the Saudis issued a debut Eurobond of US$3.3 billion (3 billion euro). Since its first foray into international bond markets at the end of 2016, the Kingdom has raised as much as US$60 billion in international bond issues, according to Reuters estimates.

Related: Oil Rebounds On Rare Market Optimism

The latest bond issue comes as Saudi Arabia last week delayed, yet again, the much-hyped listing of its oil giant Aramco by at least several weeks.

The main stumbling block has been that international investors are not really buying the Saudi insistence that the biggest oil company in the world is worth US$2 trillion.

At a meeting to endorse the initial public offering (IPO) last week, the banks Aramco has hired for the listing made clear that foreign investors are not rushing to invest in the Saudi state oil company at a valuation of US$2 trillion. According to Bloomberg sources, the valuation should be closer to US$1.5 trillion if Aramco wants to stir real interest among international investors.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Sweden Is Set To Ditch Wind Subsidies

Next Post

California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Turning Into A Nightmare

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com