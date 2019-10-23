Sweden Is Set To Ditch Wind Subsidies

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.97 +1.49 +2.73%
Brent Crude 22 mins 61.17 +1.47 +2.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Mars US 1 hour 56.17 +1.34 +2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
Urals 17 hours 55.25 +1.50 +2.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.97 +1.34 +2.94%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 2 days 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 2 days 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.59 +1.82 +4.95%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 37.98 +0.72 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 64 days 48.48 +0.97 +2.04%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 54.88 +0.97 +1.80%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 48.73 -1.28 -2.56%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 51.23 +0.47 +0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 52.73 -2.53 -4.58%
Central Alberta 5 mins 48.98 +0.47 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 41 days 63.12 -0.33 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.92 +1.81 +3.76%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.74 +0.85 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 min Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 27 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 5 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 16 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 40 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 9 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is Not Worth $2 Trillion

One of the main reasons…

How Much Oil Is Up For Grabs In Syria?

How Much Oil Is Up For Grabs In Syria?

Though Trump has voiced his…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Sweden Is Set To Ditch Wind Subsidies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT Wind Subsidies

Sweden, the leader in the share of renewable energy use in the European Union (EU), targets to eliminate subsidies for onshore wind farms by the end of 2021, at around the same time as neighboring Norway, Sweden’s Energy Minister Anders Ygeman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Onshore wind developments are already profitable without subsidies, the minister said on the sidelines of a wind power conference in Stockholm.

Declining technology costs and battery prices across the board have made unsubsidized onshore wind and solar power the cheapest options for electricity generation in major economies, including India’s and China’s. Solar and wind power are now cheaper than coal in most parts of the world.

Sweden generates more than 54 percent of its electricity from renewable sources on a sustainable basis. As early as in 2012, the Scandinavian country reached its 2020 target to have 50 percent of energy use from renewables. The country is targeting 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2040.

Hydropower and bioenergy are the top sources of renewable energy in Sweden, but wind generation has soared over the past decade and a half. Between 2000 and 2017, Sweden’s wind power generation increased from 0.5 terrawatt hours (TWh) to 17.5 TWh.

Related: Dreams Of An Aramco IPO Are Fading Fast

As many large wind projects come online, Sweden is expected to see wind power generation doubling its share in the country’s electricity generation from 12 percent now to 25 percent in 2022, Charlotte Unger, chief executive of the Swedish Wind Energy Association, said earlier this year.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Sweden is a global leader in the energy transition as it is building a low-carbon economy with the lowest share of fossil fuels in its primary energy supply among all IEA member countries.

“Sweden has been successful in its energy transformation through market-based policies that focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy, notably CO2 taxation, which has helped drive decarbonisation across several sectors,” the IEA said in April this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia's Next Nuclear Power Play Is Underway

Next Post

Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com