Why Did Saudi Arabia Just Issue $2.5 Billion Worth Of Bonds?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.20 +0.69 +1.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.49 +0.53 +0.90%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.451 +0.010 +0.41%
Mars US 22 hours 53.86 -0.82 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
Urals 2 days 54.55 +0.40 +0.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 45.63 -0.47 -1.02%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.451 +0.010 +0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.42 -0.21 -0.35%
Murban 2 days 61.39 -0.20 -0.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.47 -1.20 -2.37%
Basra Light 2 days 64.92 -0.51 -0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.45 -0.78 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.73 -0.86 -1.47%
Girassol 2 days 58.76 -0.70 -1.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.50 -0.56 -0.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.95 +2.65%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.26 -0.36 -0.96%
Canadian Condensate 63 days 47.51 -0.36 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 53 days 53.91 -0.36 -0.66%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.01 -1.01 -1.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Peace Sour 23 hours 47.76 -0.36 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 50.76 -0.36 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.26 -0.36 -0.65%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.51 -0.36 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.03 -4.06 -6.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
ANS West Coast 40 days 63.74 +0.29 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.26 -0.47 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.21 -0.47 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 -0.50 -1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 -0.50 -1.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.89 -0.32 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 12 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 3 hours Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 3 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 18 hours Peaceful demonstration in Hong Kong again thwarted by brutality of police
  • 3 hours Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 11 hours IMO 2020:
  • 2 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 1 day China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 27 mins China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 1 day Civil Unrest Is Erupting All Over The World, But Just Wait Until America Joins The Party...
  • 1 day Australian Hydroelectric Plant Cost Overruns
  • 1 hour Devaluing the Yuan
  • 21 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day Ford Planning Huge North American Charging Network

Breaking News:

Is China Facing A Gas Shortage?

An Inconvenient Truth: Hollywood’s Huge Carbon Footprint

An Inconvenient Truth: Hollywood’s Huge Carbon Footprint

Hollywood is full of actors…

The Billionaire Battle For EV Dominance

The Billionaire Battle For EV Dominance

Tesla and BYD are in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Why Did Saudi Arabia Just Issue $2.5 Billion Worth Of Bonds?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 22, 2019, 11:30 AM CDT Saudi Arabia

The world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is issuing US$2.5 billion worth of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, on Tuesday, returning to the bond market to take advantage of the low borrowing costs in hopes of replenishing its government coffers as persistently low oil prices depress revenues.        

Saudi Arabia has set the guidance for the ten-year bond at 145 to 150 basis points over the benchmark midswaps, according to a document from one the banks leading the issuance seen by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has hired JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, and other banks to be lead managers of the sukuk issue, Reuters reported.

In recent years, the Kingdom has borrowed a lot of money on the international bond markets to offset the lower government oil revenues thanks to low oil prices.

In July this year, the Saudis issued a debut Eurobond of US$3.3 billion (3 billion euro). Since its first foray into international bond markets at the end of 2016, the Kingdom has raised as much as US$60 billion in international bond issues, according to Reuters estimates.

The latest issue comes a month after the September 14 attacks on vital oil infrastructure that knocked more than half of Saudi oil supply offline.

Related: Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Despite the fact that Saudi Arabia moved to restore production capacity and assured the market that no oil shipment will be skipped, Fitch Ratings downgraded at the end of September its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Saudi Arabia to A from A+, with a “stable” outlook.

“Although oil production was restored fully by end-September, we believe that there is a risk of further attacks on Saudi Arabia, which could result in economic damage,” Fitch said at end-September.

The downgrade is not expected to have any impact on investors’ interest in Saudi Arabia’s latest bond issue, Zeina Rizk, a fixed income director with Dubai-based Arqaam Capital, told Reuters on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Oil Major Granted Sanctions Waiver For Venezuela

Next Post

Unlikely Oil Region Searches For New Investors

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com