Saudi Arabia Is Expected to Raise Its Oil Prices to Asia to a 5-Month High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.56 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.03 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.44 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.970 +0.047 +2.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.009 +0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 178 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.009 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.65 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 3 days 89.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.02 +1.71 +2.05%
Graph down Basra Light 881 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 89.62 +1.77 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.85 +1.82 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 334 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 70.65 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.00 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.25 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.35 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.10 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.05 +0.28 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.45 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 13 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname’s Resource Boom is Back on Track With First Oil Targeted for 2028

Suriname's oil boom hopes are…

The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

E-waste contains a significant amount…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Is Expected to Raise Its Oil Prices to Asia to a 5-Month High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia is likely to raise the price of its flagship Arab Light crude loading for Asia in June to the highest premium over benchmarks as the Middle Eastern quotes have strengthened this month, a Reuters survey of seven refining sources showed on Monday.  

Saudi Aramco, the world’s top crude oil exporter, could raise later this week the price of Arab Light for Asia in June by $0.70-$0.90 to nearly a $3.00 a barrel premium over the Oman/Dubai average, the benchmark off which Middle Eastern crude going to Asia is priced, according to the survey.

This would be the third consecutive month of rising official selling prices (OSPs) from the Saudis and the highest premium of Arab Light to Oman/Dubai since January this year.

Last month, Aramco raised the official selling price of Arab Light for Asia for May by $0.30 per barrel to a premium of $2.00 over the Oman/Dubai average.

Robust margins and tighter supply due to the OPEC+ cuts could also prompt the Kingdom to raise the OSPs of its heavier crudes, Arab Medium, and Arab Heavy, in lockstep with the price of Arab Light, most respondents in the Reuters survey said.

The market has tightened after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) started sending its medium sour grade Upper Zakum for processing at a local refinery at the end of 2023, releasing more volumes of the sweeter, lighter, and more expensive, Murban crude for exports.

But Mexico has changed a plan to curb oil exports as fires at two Pemex refineries have affected local demand for the commodity. This has eased concerns about super-tight supply.

Saudi Arabia typically announces around the fifth of each month its crude pricing for the following month and doesn’t comment on price changes. Many other Middle Eastern exporters usually follow the pricing trends of the Saudi oil giant, so the Kingdom’s decisions on crude prices to Asia affect much of the supply from the Middle East.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EU Must Dramatically Increase the Installation Rate of EV Charging Points

Next Post

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com