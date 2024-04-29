G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.48 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.99 -0.51 -0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.44 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.969 +0.046 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.010 +0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 178 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 +0.010 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.65 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 3 days 89.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 85.02 +1.71 +2.05%
Graph down Basra Light 881 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 89.62 +1.77 +2.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 90.15 +1.75 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.85 +1.82 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 334 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 70.65 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.00 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.25 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 80.35 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 77.05 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.10 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 87.05 +0.28 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.45 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 13 hours An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

Texas Deepwater Oil Export Projects Stall

Texas Deepwater Oil Export Projects Stall

Four projects were planned offshore…

Global Metals Markets Face Uncertainty as Russian Ban Takes Effect

Global Metals Markets Face Uncertainty as Russian Ban Takes Effect

The recent ban on Russian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

G7 Nations Discuss Phasing Out Coal-Fired Electricity by 2035

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2024, 8:15 AM CDT

The G7 group of the world’s most industrialized nations are discussing a common target to end their coal-fired power generation by 2035 at an energy ministers’ meeting in Italy, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.  

The energy, climate, and environment ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States are meeting between Sunday and Tuesday at a palace near Turin to discuss ways to address climate change.

The meeting “will aim to identify coherent, complementary and interconnected actions to address the ongoing climate, energy, and environmental crisis, with a special focus on the most vulnerable areas and populations,” the meeting’s host Italy, which holds the G7 rotating presidency this year, says.

Diplomats from the seven G7 members held a meeting on Sunday to debate setting a common 2035 as an end date for coal-sourced electricity in these countries. One nation was still opposing the idea as of late on Sunday, according to Reuters’s anonymous source.

A potential common target to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2035 in G7 nations would mark the first major achievement in the reduction of fossil fuels since the COP28 summit in Dubai at the end of last year.

During the annual climate summit, and after much debate overtime, the countries issued a final declaration with a compromise text referencing for the first time a call to all parties to transition away from fossil fuels.

One of the “global efforts” is “Transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science,” the text reads.

The Conference of the Parties “Further recognizes the need for deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 °C pathways and calls on Parties to contribute to the following global efforts, in a nationally determined manner, taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances, pathways, and approaches,” the COP28 final declaration says.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Is Expected to Raise Its Oil Prices to Asia to a 5-Month High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com