Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 53.89 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 60.11 -0.02 -0.03%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 50.15 +0.51 +1.03%
Natural Gas 2.993 +0.03 +0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 56.45 +0.86 +1.55%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.17 +0.65 +1.64%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 58.56 +0.01 +0.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Giddings 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 58.20 -0.25 -0.43%
West Texas Sour 46.59 +0.46 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 50.54 +0.46 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 49.09 +0.46 +0.95%
Kansas Common 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Buena Vista 58.84 +0.46 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 3 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 3 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 3 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 3 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 4 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 4 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 4 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 4 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 4 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 4 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 4 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 5 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 5 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 5 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 5 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 5 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 6 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 6 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 6 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 6 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 7 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 7 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018
  • 7 days Canadia Ltd. Returns To Sudan For First Time Since Oil Price Crash
  • 7 days Syrian Rebel Group Takes Over Oil Field From IS
  • 10 days PDVSA Booted From Caribbean Terminal Over Unpaid Bills

Breaking News:

Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project

Why Are Oil And Gas Prices Diverging?

Why Are Oil And Gas Prices Diverging?

There has been a trading…

Global Oil Supply Disruptions Lowest Since 2012

Global Oil Supply Disruptions Lowest Since 2012

Unplanned disruptions in global oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project

By Irina Slav - Oct 30, 2017, 9:00 AM CDT Rosneft

Economic sanctions against Russia have made the offshore Yuzhno-Chernomorsky oil field economically unfeasible, and Rosneft will now suspend exploration in the area for five years, Russian media reported, quoting the company.

Rosneft also claimed that a lack of drillships and other equipment prompted the suspension—equipment needed for well-drilling in the Yuzhno-Chernomorsky license area in the Black Sea.

Still, the company said, it will keep an eye on the macroeconomic situation in Russia and resume exploration in the license area as soon as the economic circumstances permit.

Russia’s largest oil company holds licenses for seven offshore blocks in three southern seas: the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Caspian Sea. An audit that DeGolyer & MacNaughton carried out last year peg the combined reserves of the seven blocks at 3.6 billion tons of oil equivalent (26.39 billion barrels).

The Black Sea blocks are a top priority for Rosneft’s southern offshore exploration business, but these blocks are challenging because of the depths at which drilling needs to be done, and which reach 2.2 km, or over 7,200 feet. What’s more, the water in the Black Sea has a high concentration of hydrogen sulphide, which requires specially treated equipment that can resist this chemical makeup.

Related: The Qatar Blockade Could Cause A Regional Recession

In its Black Sea projects, Rosneft has partnered with Exxon and Eni, but only the latter has been able to continue working with the Russian company amid the flurry of sanctions imposed on Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea by both the United States and the European Union.

The EU’s sanctions contain a grandfather clause allowing existing partnerships to continue, but this is not the case with the U.S. sanctions, so Exxon has had to pull out of its joint projects with Rosneft. Earlier this year, the supermajor asked Washington for a sanction waiver in a bid to continue its work in Russia, with a special focus on Arctic drilling, but the request was denied.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com