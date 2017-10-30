Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.12 +0.22 +0.41%
Brent Crude 60.52 +0.39 +0.65%
Mars US 55.64 +1.63 +3.02%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
Urals 55.05 +0.47 +0.86%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Mexican Crude Basket 51.56 +1.41 +2.81%
Natural Gas 2.988 +0.02 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 56.63 +0.80 +1.43%
Murban 59.38 +0.85 +1.45%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.68 +1.49 +2.70%
Basra Light 55.83 +1.11 +2.03%
Saharan Blend 60.07 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Bonny Light 60.19 +1.57 +2.68%
Girassol 60.34 +1.57 +2.67%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.37 +0.85 +2.15%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.25 +1.00 +2.03%
Giddings 44.00 +1.00 +2.33%
ANS West Coast 59.12 +0.92 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 47.85 +1.26 +2.70%
Eagle Ford 51.80 +1.26 +2.49%
Eagle Ford 51.80 +1.26 +2.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.35 +1.26 +2.57%
Kansas Common 44.25 +1.25 +2.91%
Buena Vista 60.60 +1.76 +2.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 6 hours Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 7 hours Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 7 hours Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 3 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 3 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 3 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 4 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 4 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 4 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 4 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 4 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 4 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 4 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 5 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 5 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 5 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 5 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 5 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 5 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 6 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 6 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 6 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 7 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 7 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says
  • 7 days Oil Nears $52 With Record OPEC Deal Compliance
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco CEO Affirms IPO On Track For H2 2018

Breaking News:

Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Iraqi Pipeline Disruption Takes 250,000 Bpd Off The Market

Iraqi Pipeline Disruption Takes 250,000 Bpd Off The Market

A technical stoppage has led…

The 5 Countries That Could Push Oil Prices Up

The 5 Countries That Could Push Oil Prices Up

Geopolitical tension is largely irrelevant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation

By Irina Slav - Oct 30, 2017, 10:30 AM CDT Oil

Kurdistan’s President Masoud Barzani announced his resignation three days before the end of his term in office, with violence erupting against the autonomous region’s parliament, according to tweets from Erbil. A number of protesters stormed the parliament in Erbil while the legislators voted for distributing the presidential powers of Barzani among several agencies.

Barzani said he remained committed to the Kurdish independence cause, adding he was confident that the nation will one day attain independence. The news comes after an Iraqi army offensive in the region that led to the takeover of Kirkuk, the center of northern Iraq’s oil industry and a city that the Kurds had control over outside the borders of the autonomous region. The Iraqi troops also took control of surrounding oil fields.

The now former President noted in his speech that the Iraqi offensive would have happened even without the referendum. “Even if the referendum wasn’t held, there was a plan to attack Kurdistani areas and destabilize the situation in the Kurdistan Region. The culture in Baghdad hasn’t changed.”

Meanwhile, Iraq’s PM, Haider al-Abadi, called for calm amid the violent clashes in Erbil that also included attacks against party offices and journalists. A statement from the PM’s office said, “We are closely watching developments in Kurdistan Region and the assaults on political parties’ offices and media workers, as well as attempts to induce chaos and turmoil in Erbil and Dohuk.  That is something that harms our citizens in the region and the general situation.” 

Kirkuk’s former governor stoked the fire by saying in an interview with CNN that there will be an independent Kurdistan sooner than many believe. Without elaborating any further, Najmaldin Karim acknowledged that it had been clear from the beginning that the referendum would be “no picnic”, adding that regional and international powers had reacted abnormally by opposing the Kurds’ independence drive, after together fighting against Islamic State.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field

Next Post

Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Jon Black on October 30 2017 said:
    All is well, so what if oil wells in IRAQ are ablaze. Here in Canada we are extracting oil from sand. There may be no more pools of underground oil but the sand around these once big pools is a plus. There is new research being conducted to extracted oil from the air you breath, and break even may be at the $50 barrel range.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com