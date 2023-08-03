Russia To Cut Oil Exports By 300,000 bpd In September

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.56 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +1.94 +2.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.24 +2.16 +2.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.080 +3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 -0.012 -0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.764 -0.012 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 612 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 65 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Russia To Cut Oil Exports By 300,000 bpd In September

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

The EV market has become…

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

The U.S. rig count saw…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia To Cut Oil Exports By 300,000 bpd In September

By Alex Kimani - Aug 03, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

Russia will cut oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has announced. Russia has already pledged to cut oil output by around 500,000 bpd from March until year-end.

"Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of September, now by 300,000 barrels per day, by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets," Novak has said.

The news comes shortly after Saudi Arabia said it would extend its unilateral voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day into September, and that these output cuts could be extended and/or deepened. 

Oil prices rose 1% minutes after the Saudi announcement, though it was largely expected by the market. 

Since then, oil prices have continued to rally. 

As of Thursday at 11:38 a.m. ET, Brent crude was trading up 1.74% at $84.65, while WTI was trading up 1.91% at $81.01, breaching the $80 resistance mark. 

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law tax code measures that will narrow the discount of Urals (Russia’s flagship crude) to Brent to $20 per barrel from the current $25 discount. That measure will go into effect in September. 

The price of Russia’s ESPO crude blend has also risen to an eight-month high. The discount for ESPO vs. Brent is now the narrowest since the embargo went into effect in December, buoyed by strong demand from China’s independent refiners as well as India’s refiners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new production cuts come as India’s Russian oil imports for July recovered to near all-time highs of 1.93 million bpd in May. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com