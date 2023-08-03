Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.78 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.36 +1.16 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.29 +1.21 +1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.080 +3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 -0.028 -1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 -0.028 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 611 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 64 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Global Powers Are Vying For Influence In Eurasia

Global Powers Are Vying For Influence In Eurasia

Central Asia and the South…

Africa's Green Energy Leapfrog

Africa's Green Energy Leapfrog

Africa faces both significant challenges…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 03, 2023, 8:29 AM CDT

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after Saudi Arabia said it would extend its unilateral voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into September, adding that the cut could be extended or extended and deepened.

Minutes after the Saudi announcement via the official Saudi Press Agency, oil prices – which were flat until then – rose by 1%.

The Saudi extension was largely expected by the market and traders. The announcement comes a day ahead of a regular meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ group, which regularly discusses the situation on the market and the need for OPEC+ intervention. The panel is not expected to change the OPEC+ production policy.

At the latest meeting in June, OPEC+ decided to extend the current cuts into 2024. Those cuts were originally intended to last between May and December 2023. But the largest surprise came from Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter and OPEC+ leader, which announced a unilateral production cut of 1 million bpd for July.

Early in July, the Saudis extended the cut into August, too, “to support the stability of the market.”

Now Saudi Arabia is extending the cut into September.

“Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which has gone into implementation in July, for another month to include the month of September that can be extended or extended and deepened,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday, citing an official source from the Ministry of Energy.

The Kingdom’s production for the month of September 2023 will be around 9 million bpd, as it is in July and August.

“The source also noted that this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024,” the Saudi agency said.  

“The source confirmed that this additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC Plus countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cheniere Q2 Revenue Halves As LNG Prices Slump

Next Post

Cheniere Q2 Revenue Halves As LNG Prices Slump

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com