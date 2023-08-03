ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.59 +2.10 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.15 +1.95 +2.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.41 +2.33 +2.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.562 +0.085 +3.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 -0.013 -0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 -0.013 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 612 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 65 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

PDVSA creditor Crystallex International Corp.…

UK Energy Giant Drax In Hot Water Over Alleged Misuse Of Profit Cap

UK Energy Giant Drax In Hot Water Over Alleged Misuse Of Profit Cap

UK Energy Giant Drax Faces…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 03, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

ConocoPhillips has agreed to a long-term LNG deal from a $15 billion export terminal that is being built in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, Mexico, according to a press release.

The free on-board basis deal with span 20 years, with Conoco committing to purchasing 2.2 million tons per year of LNG from Mexico Pacific Limited LLC.

Mexico Pacific Limited LLC is building out the terminal and in Sonora, Mexico, which is expected to cost some $15 billion. It is also planning to build a 500-mile-long pipeline as part of the project. The annual capacity of the first three LNG trains part of the project is expected to be 15 MTPA. It is expected to open by 2027.

Conoco will also supply the terminal with gas from the Permian Basin, providing it with an outlet for its gas.

Conoco has said that the strategic location on the West Coast of Mexico will result in lower gas emissions because of the shorter transit to Asian Markets compared to other GoM and Pacific Basin producers.

Conoco has other LNG projects lined up, including future expansions at Port Arthur and Sempra Energia Costa Azul LNG export project, the latter, which is also on Mexico’s West Coast.

“Mexico Pacific’s exceptional North American West Coast project fundamentals leverage abundant, low-cost natural gas from the nearby Permian Basin and a significantly closer proximity to Asia, the engine room of global LNG demand, to reliably deliver the lowest landed priced LNG into Asia. We will position Mexico as the fourth largest LNG exporting country and a key contributor in meeting critical energy security needs,” Mexico Pacific says on its website.

“While our sales volumes exceed our Train 1 and 2 FID requirements, we are excited to move into oversubscribed territory with one of the strongest Permian Basin and LNG market participants in the market – a validation of our project’s fundamentals and position. We look forward to continuing the collaborative relationship we have with ConocoPhillips as we focus on delivering a final investment decision (FID) on our first two trains with Train 3 to follow shortly thereafter,” the press release from Mexico Pacific reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

ConocoPhillips will also have the option to contract further expansion train volumes.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Protestors Drape Home Of British PM In Black Fabric

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com