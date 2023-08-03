Nigeria Looks To Attract Oil & Gas Investment At International Roadshow

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.23 +1.74 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.81 +1.61 +1.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.29 +1.21 +1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 +0.086 +3.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.758 -0.018 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.758 -0.018 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 611 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 64 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Nigeria Looks To Attract Oil & Gas Investment At International Roadshow

Geothermal Energy: The Hot New Trend In Renewable Power

Geothermal Energy: The Hot New Trend In Renewable Power

With an increased global focus…

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Drilling Dips Slightly Amid Rising Oil Prices

The U.S. rig count saw…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Looks To Attract Oil & Gas Investment At International Roadshow

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 03, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Nigeria plans to hold an international roadshow to attract investments in its upstream sector, the petroleum regulator of OPEC’s biggest African oil producer said in a speech shared with Reuters.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) plans to organize in the coming weeks an international roadshow to pitch upstream investments in the country, which looks to boost its oil production and significantly raise its natural gas output.     

NUPRC plans to organize in the coming weeks its first Nigerian Upstream International Investment and Financial Roadshow (NUIIFR) to allow upstream players to network and discuss financial structures to enable investment, representatives of the regulator said in a speech at a conference of the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Lagos earlier this week.

“Whereas the global imperatives for energy transition is clear and justified, the need for Africa’s energy security, economic development and prosperity cannot be overemphasised,” the Nigerian regulator said.

Nigeria aims to significantly increase its oil production to up to 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by November 2023, hoping to win a higher quota in the OPEC+ agreement, Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary at Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources, told Energy Intelligence last month.

Nigeria has consistently failed to produce to its quota in the OPEC+ agreement. The combination of pipeline vandalism and oil theft with a lack of investment in capacity has made Nigeria the biggest laggard in crude oil production in the OPEC+ alliance. Oil theft and pipeline vandalism have long plagued Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry, driving majors out of the country and often resulting in force majeure at the key crude oil export terminals.

Nigeria’s quota was 1.742 million bpd earlier this year, but due to its underproduction of more than 400,000 bpd, the output cap for Nigeria was lowered to 1.38 million bpd at the OPEC+ meeting in early June.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com