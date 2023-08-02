U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.97 +0.60 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.47 +0.56 +0.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.35 +0.87 +1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.559 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.903 +0.030 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.903 +0.030 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.45 +1.57 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.90 +1.33 +1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.03 +1.71 +2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.48 +1.71 +2.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.28 +1.71 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +1.75 +2.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Demand In 2023 May Have Already Peaked

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil Prices Are Set For Yet Another Weekly Gain

Oil prices are set for…

Is It Time To Buy Big Oil?

Is It Time To Buy Big Oil?

After a stellar 2022, big…

Iran Boosts Oil Output To 3.1 Million Bpd

Iran Boosts Oil Output To 3.1 Million Bpd

Iran’s oil production has jumped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Withdraws Offer To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2023, 3:14 AM CDT
  • As oil prices have continued to climb, the Department of Energy has pulled back from its offer to purchase 6 million barrels of oil for the SPR.
  • Strong demand projections, OPEC+ cuts, and a massive decline in U.S. inventories have all added upward pressure to oil prices.
  • Despite the withdrawal of its offer to purchase oil, the Department of Energy claims it remains committed to replenishing the SPR.
Join Our Community
oil

The Department of Energy has canceled its offer for the purchase of 6 million barrels for the strategic petroleum reserve amid the latest surge in oil prices.

These hit the highest in three months earlier this week on strong demand projections, OPEC cuts and outages, and a massive 15.4-million-barrel decline in U.S. inventories for the week to July 28.

Last year, to arrest an inexorable climb in retail fuel prices, the White House announced a release of 180 million barrels of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. Critics warned the move would have a limited effect on prices but compromise the energy security of the country by reducing the level of crude in the SPR.

The release, alongside other factors such as low demand and fears of demand destruction, did help to bring both fuel and oil prices down. In late 2022, the administration said it was going to start buying crude to replenish the SPR when prices fall to around $70 per barrel.

This year, the White House kept oscillating between caution and a willingness to finally start refilling the SPR, amid pressure from Congress Republicans to maintain an adequate strategic reserve of oil.

Eventually, this led to the offer for the purchase of 6 million barrels of oil, which was made in early July, when oil prices were within the desired range of $67 to $72 per barrel.

The offer, however, was for sour crude, which has seen substantially tightened supply due to Russia sanctions and Saudi production cuts, and this has led to an even more marked increase in prices.

Despite the pullback, the Department of Energy “remains committed to its replenishment strategy for the SPR,” a spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.

West Texas Intermediate was trading above $82 per barrel at the time of writing, up by more than $10 per barrel since early July when the Department of Energy made the SPR refill offer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's Economic Woes Weigh On Oil Prices Once Again
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com