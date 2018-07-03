Russia, Saudi Reiterate Oil Output Increase Commitment

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.22 -0.72 -0.97%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.34 +0.04 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.009 +0.31%
Mars US 17 hours 71.44 -0.81 -1.12%
Opec Basket 1 day 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 1 day 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 1 day 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 1 day 69.20 +0.48 +0.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.009 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 75.08 -0.25 -0.33%
Murban 1 day 78.33 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.52 -1.36 -1.82%
Basra Light 1 day 75.07 -2.63 -3.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.14 -1.28 -1.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.51 -1.61 -2.03%
Girassol 1 day 76.86 -1.21 -1.55%
Opec Basket 1 day 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.54 -3.88 -7.70%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 47.69 -0.21 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 70.44 -0.21 -0.30%
Peace Sour 1 day 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 65.19 -0.21 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 1 day 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 1 day 67.89 -0.21 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 1 day 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 1 day 71.84 -0.21 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.39 -0.21 -0.30%
Kansas Common 1 day 64.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Buena Vista 4 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Is Libya the current Iran for oil markets?
  • 14 minutes What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 21 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 10 mins Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 13 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 5 hours Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 3 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 14 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 6 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 6 hours Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 4 hours Obrador Wins in Mexico
  • 9 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 21 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 21 hours are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 2 hours First Battery-Powered Mine
  • 14 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM

Breaking News:

Russia, Saudi Reiterate Oil Output Increase Commitment

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

The U.S. SPR has traditionally…

Global Energy Advisory 29th June 2018

Global Energy Advisory 29th June 2018

Several importers of Iranian crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia, Saudi Reiterate Oil Output Increase Commitment

By Irina Slav - Jul 03, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT OPEC logo

Russia and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment—and that of the OPEC+ group—to increase crude oil production by 1 million bpd, Bloomberg reports, citing a joint announcement by Energy Ministers Alexander Novak and Khalid al-Falih.

The announcement comes amid increasing U.S. pressure on Iranian oil importers and rising prices on doubts that the cartel will be able to cover any losses resulting from the coming into force of U.S. sanctions against Tehran in November.

Yet the Novak and Al-Falih announcement also marks a departure from earlier comments from the Saudi minister who said last month that the 1-million-bpd is only a nominal figure and the actual production increase will in fact be lower than that. What prompted the minister to make this remark was probably traders’ worry that the market will once again be flooded with oil.

Since the June 22 OPEC meeting, however, energy newsfeeds have been dominated by the U.S. pressure on allies to cut Iranian imports to zero by November 4 and by the surprising turn of events in Libya, where the LNA handed control of the Oil Crescent ports to the eastern-affiliated NOC, leading to the suspension of most oil production.

Related: What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

The Libyan shortfall currently stands at about 850,000 bpd, as estimated by the western-based, UN-recognized, NOC. On the other hand, Reuters production data suggests Saudi Arabia alone had increase its oil production by about 700,000 bpd since May. The Kingdom has said it could raise production further, but analysts are skeptical it could do it quickly enough—or increase it to a level high enough—to prevent a further price rise as the Iranian sanction wind-down approaches.

Meanwhile, Washington has reiterated its tough stance on Iran, although a senior official suggested that the State Department is “prepared to work with countries that are reducing their imports on a case-by-case basis.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Rhode Island Launches Anti-Oil Lawsuit

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com