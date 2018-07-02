Saudi King To Trump: We Will Boost Oil Output If Needed

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.81 -0.34 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.24 -1.99 -2.51%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.861 -0.063 -2.15%
Mars US 3 days 72.25 +1.05 +1.47%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 4 days 75.23 +4.14 +5.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Mexican Basket 4 days 68.72 +1.64 +2.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.861 -0.063 -2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.33 +0.65 +0.87%
Murban 4 days 78.43 +0.55 +0.71%
Iran Heavy 4 days 74.88 +1.91 +2.62%
Basra Light 4 days 77.70 +1.71 +2.25%
Saharan Blend 4 days 78.42 +1.93 +2.52%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.12 +1.69 +2.18%
Girassol 4 days 78.07 +1.69 +2.21%
Opec Basket 6 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.88 -2.38 -4.83%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.90 +1.45 +3.12%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 69.15 +0.70 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 75.35 +0.70 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 4 days 70.65 +0.70 +1.00%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 65.40 +0.70 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 70.15 +0.70 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 76.15 +0.70 +0.93%
Central Alberta 4 days 66.15 +0.70 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.33 +1.38 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 4 days 68.10 +0.70 +1.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 4 days 72.05 +0.70 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.60 +0.70 +1.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.75 +1.18%
Buena Vista 4 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Can We Talk About Tariffs?
  • 12 minutes Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 20 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 8 mins Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 10 hours Geopolitics and Russia The Ignored Scandal
  • 1 day Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 3 hours Canada Hits $13 BN Of US Goods With New Tariffs
  • 20 mins are we looking at yet another million barrel /day decline in production?
  • 1 hour Tesla Hits Model 3 Manufacturing Milestone
  • 4 hours Pound And Euro Fall Again, Dollar Strength Hits EM
  • 19 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 28 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 2 days Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 2 days Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 6 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 2 days Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build

Breaking News:

Tesla Shocks Markets: Achieves Model 3 Production Target

Alt Text

Rig Count Falls As U.S. Oil Output Flatlines

WTI crude rose 4.5 percent…

Alt Text

Norway’s Oil Discoveries On Track For Best Year Since 2010

Companies in operating in the…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Halt Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Oil production in the partitioned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi King To Trump: We Will Boost Oil Output If Needed

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT oil rig

The White House has dismissed a suggestion that President Trump made in a tweet that Saudi Arabia is ready and willing to increase oil production by up to 2 million bpd to compensate for declines in Venezuela and Iran.

“King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance,” a White House statement issued on Saturday read.

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted:

The U.S. President has been very active in urging OPEC to start pumping more oil in a bid to tackle rising prices at the pump at home ahead of mid-term elections. He began by berating the cartel and Russia for keeping prices artificially high by quashing production, but later he changed the tone and began urging them to co-operate.

Saudi Arabia has been equally quick in assuring its overseas partner it will be happy to oblige. Reuters data has suggested the Kingdom has increased its production by 700,000 bpd since May and is now pumping nearly 10.72 million bpd—the record-high production level recorded in November 2016, before the cuts kicked in. Related: The Biggest Risk For Natural Gas Markets

Yet analysts are not as sure as the Saudis that the country has so much spare capacity. In fact, many doubt Saudi Arabia could increase its production by more than 1 million bpd. One of them, Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects, noted that even if the Saudis do have the stated spare capacity, bringing it on line would take quite a bit of money and time—no less than a year.

Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen, on the other hand, said the Saudis could tap their inventories to increase oil exports because of their inability to up production to 12 million bpd. However, this would “also increase Middle East tensions and with Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz there is a risk that this could escalate to a point where 2 million bpd would not be enough.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Libya Stops Pumping Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?
Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

The Saudis Won’t Prevent The Next Oil Shock

 Why Oil Prices Are Surging

Why Oil Prices Are Surging

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Stagnating Production

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com